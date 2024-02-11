Kansas City Baby Placed in Oven by Mother Had Melted Clothing, Burn Marks, Prosecutors Say

Mariah Thomas is a Kansas City, Missouri, mom who is accused of accidentally putting her 1-month baby in an oven for a nap, killing her.

That’s according to prosecutors, who have accused Thomas of endangering the welfare of a child, according to KansasCity.com.

The court documents were filed on February 10, the day after the child died. According to VINE Link, Thomas is 26 years old and has been in custody since February 10.

The Baby Was Discovered With Burn Marks & Melted Clothing, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say the infant had “burn marks on her body and melted clothing,” KansasCity.com reported.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KansasCity.com, Thomas is accused of having “accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib” when she went to put the baby down for a nap.

She is accused of telling a witness, “I thought I put (redacted) in her crib and I accidentally put her in the oven,” the newspaper reported. According to ABC 7 Chicago, police were called to the home for a report of a child who was not breathing.

“We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene in order to issue these charges,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement obtained by Fox4. “We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

Mariah Thomas Filled Her Facebook Page With Photos Showing Her Infant Daughter

On Facebook, Thomas repeatedly posted pictures of her infant daughter. “Twin Where Have You Been ? 😘🥰🥰🥰 Nobody Knows Me Like You Do Za’Riah Mae 😘😚” she wrote with a post on February 8. A person responded on the comment thread, “Girll She Put This Baby In The Oven Nd Baked It 🤦🏽‍♀️”

On February 3, she wrote, “My daughter sleeps like she done worked a 12 hour shift🤣🤣🤣‼️💯”

With a photo showing her holding and kissing her baby, she wrote, “Mother & Daughter😩🤞🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 BOND😍😊‼️”

On January 30, she wrote, “I’m most definitely getting drunk on my birthday 🥳 & I’m not pregnant 🤰🏾 either awwwwww yeahhh I’m most definitely turning tf upppppppp‼️‼️‼️‼️” Her birthday was on February 8, according to Jackson County Jail booking records.

Thomas wrote that she became a mother on December 14, 2023. On January 27, she wrote, “I don’t have friends at all 👎🏿‼️🤦🏾‍♀️ this shii sad man🥺🥺😔☹️ & the ones I do got only fw me on they time😒😒😒”

On January 22, she wrote, “my daughter will be 2 months next month 🥰🥰🥰🥰 I’m most definitely a proud mommy😩😩😩😘😘” The day before, she wrote on Facebook, “My Goal This Year For 2024 Is To Be The Best Mother I Can Be To My Beautiful Daughter && To Stay Outta Drama 🎭 && To Get A Place For Me & My Daughter 👶🏾 & FOR ONLY ME & MY DAUGHTER ‼️✌🏾💯💯💯”

Her Facebook profile says she is from Kansas City, Missouri, and adds, “LEAVE ME ALONE‼️💔 MOMMY OF A PRINCESS.” Her cover photo on Facebook is a picture showing her give the middle finger to the camera.

