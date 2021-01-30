Perry Greene, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Perry Greene is a construction company owner and the husband of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was first elected to represent Georgia’s 14th district in the 2020 election. The Greenes have been married since 1995 and have three children.

Marjorie Greene’s campaign attracted national attention because of her apparent support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, as Time magazine reported. After she was sworn in, she was assigned to the House education committee. The Washington Post reported that some of her colleagues, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized this assignment because Rep. Greene has previously suggested on social media that she believes school shootings such as the attacks on Sandy Hook Elementary and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were “false flags.”

As Fox News reported, Marjorie Greene is facing calls from House Democrats that she be expelled from her seat over past statements found on her Facebook page. According to CNN, she suggested in since-deleted posts that she supported executing prominent Democratic leaders. Greene says she’s being unfairly targeted for her conservative values, Reuters reported.

It’s unclear whether Perry Greene agrees with his wife on every political issue. But he has supported her political aspirations, based on photos the congresswoman has shared of her family.

1. Perry Greene Is the President of a Construction Company Founded By His Wife’s Father

Perry Greene is the CEO and chief financial officer and secretary of Taylor Commercial Inc, according to business records with the Georgia Secretary of State website. Greene has also been the president of Taylor Commercial since 1999, he noted on his LinkedIn page.

The company’s website was “undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades” as of this writing. But according to the company’s LinkedIn page, Taylor Commercial was launched in 1969 in Alpharetta, Georgia as a general contractor business. The firm “partners with Owners, Developers and Management Companies to address their construction or design/build needs related to affordable housing, insurance loss, and capital improvements.”

Marjorie Greene’s father founded the construction company, Your Tango reported. According to her profile on GOP Young Guns, which is paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee, Marjorie Greene said she grew up “working in her family’s company.” The page adds that she and her husband have owned Taylor Commercial since buying the company in 2002 and claims the business has “managed a quarter of a billion dollars of construction projects” since 2002.

Before joining the construction business, Perry Greene’s background was in accounting. After graduating from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business in 1996, he got a job as an accountant at Ernst & Young, according to his LinkedIn profile. Greene worked at the firm for about a year before becoming a general manager at Taylor Construction.

2. The Greenes Tied the Knot While They Were Still College Students

Marjorie and Perry Greene have been a couple for nearly three decades. They got married while they were both still college students at the University of Georgia. (Marjorie Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, according to her campaign website).

Marjorie Greene marked their 25th wedding anniversary on August 11, 2020, with a tribute to her husband on Facebook. She wrote, “25 years ago, I said ‘I do.’ Perry Greene and I have had some great adventures, but the best thing we’ve done has been being blessed with our 3 children. ❤️❤️❤️ Perry, thank you for being my best friend and biggest supporter always! I love you!!”

Marjorie Greene used videos from her Crossfit training as part of her campaign and according to her Instagram account, Perry Greene also participates in Crossfit training. She shared a photo of them from August 2020 with the caption, “The couple that trains together stays together!” According to her campaign website, Greene previously owned a Crossfit gym before deciding to sell it.

3. Perry & Marjorie Greene Have 3 Children

Perry and Marjorie Greene have three grown children: Lauren, Taylor and Derek. The entire family was on Capitol Hill when Marjorie Greene was sworn in as a congresswoman on January 3.

Oldest daughter Lauren is a professional photographer. According to her website and Facebook page, Lauren specializes in portraits and landscape photography. Lauren’s personal Instagram account is private but a second account, @shotsbylo, focuses on her photography.

Lauren has shared several photos of her mother on her professional Instagram account but does not appear to comment on her mother’s politics.

Second daughter Taylor began her college career at the University of Arkansas and was on the softball team. According to her profile on the team roster, Taylor majored in business, made the academic honor roll and set records at her high school as the all-time leader in home runs.

Taylor transferred to the University of North Carolina after her sophomore season and is on the softball team there, according to her Instagram account and the UNC roster.

Perry and Marjorie Greene’s youngest child is son Derek. His exact age is unclear but based on photos his mother and oldest sister have shared of him on social media, Derek is either still in high school or a young college student.

4. Perry Greene Appeared Willing to Move to Support His Wife’s Decision to Campaign in Georgia’s 14th District

Marjorie Taylor Greene initially ran for Congress to represent Georgia’s 6th district, which is where the family lives. The Greenes own a house in Alpharetta, a suburb north of Atlanta in Fulton County.

Online property records show the Greenes purchased their home in December 2015 for $440,000. Perry Greene is the only owner listed on the property.

In late 2019, Marjorie Greene switched her campaign from the 6th district to the 14th district, an area that traditionally supports Republicans for Congress, Politico reported.

Members of Congress are not required to live in the same district they represent. But the Greenes explored the idea of moving to the 14th district. She told the Standard Journal in December 2019 that she and Perry were discussing putting their house on the market “immediately.” But based on county property records, it doesn’t appear they pulled the trigger on a move.

5. Perry Greene Stays Off Social Media & It’s Unclear Whether He Agrees With All of His Wife’s Views

Marjorie Greene has indicated support for a wide variety of conspiracy theories. As the New York Times reported, she has suggested the Clintons murdered John F. Kennedy Jr., that the 9/11 attack was fake, that Jewish bankers used “a laser beamed from space” to spark California wildfires and school shootings were staged to drum up support for stricter gun control measures.

It’s unclear whether her husband agrees with her theories or if he supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. Perry Greene’s Facebook profile picture includes his wife’s campaign slogan. But his profile is predominantly private and he does not share public posts.

His Instagram account and personal Twitter accounts are also private. A Twitter account for Taylor Commercial has been deactivated. But Perry Greene does appear to watch One America News Network, the conservative cable outlet known for its support of President Trump. Perry Greene was wearing an OAN shirt in an Instagram video alongside his wife in August 2020.

