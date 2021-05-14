Marshall vs UNC Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The tenth-ranked Marshall Thundering Herd will play in their first NCAA Men’s Soccer Final Four on Friday when they take on the unseeded North Carolina Tarheels at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The match starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Marshall vs UNC online for free.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the main channel package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Marshall vs UNC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are all included in every package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Marshall vs UNC live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are include in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Marshall vs UNC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Marshall vs UNC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Marshall vs UNC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Marshall vs UNC Preview

The tenth-ranked Marshall Thundering Herd (11-2-3) enter unchartered water this week when they head to the men’s soccer NCAA College Cup national for the first time, where they will take on the unseeded North Carolina Tarheels (9-4-4) in Thursday’s first national semifinal match.

Marshall advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history with a 1-0 win over the defending national champion Georgetown Hoyas in the quarterfinal round on Monday.

Thundering Herd senior Jamil Roberts scored the game’s loan goal in the 70th minute – his third goal of the season and 17th of his career. Roberts was assisted by a cross from junior Vitor Dias.

Marshall junior goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had two saves in the win, including one in the last minute, to cement the team’s ninth shutout of the season.

“Our goal is to win a national championship so it is not a surprise for us,” said Semmle following the quarterfinal round win. “We want to go far, and I think we already went far. But, we are not done yet and we want to go and win the title.”

Marshall has gone on quite a run in their second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The Thundering Herd kicked of their tournament with a 2-1 overtime win over No. 23 Fordham in the second round before outlasting the top-seeded Clemson Tigers, 7-6, in penalty kicks.

North Carolina will be making its ninth appearance in the NCAA College Cup, which includes three appearances in the last five tournaments.

The unseeded Tarheels advanced to the Final Four with a comeback win over fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Wake Forest scored the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute but was met by North Carolina’s equalizer just 32 seconds later, when senior Giovanni Montesdeoca found the back of the net at the 9:37 mark.

Senior forward Santiago Herrera scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute, which proved to be the game-winner in the Tarheels 2-1 victory.

North Carolina is 5-1-2 against teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll this season, which includes a 3-0 record against top-five teams.

Tar Heels head coach Carlos Somoano spoke about the belief his team has heading into Friday night’s Final Four match.

“We’ve put in a lot of work, and we believe we’re capable,” said Somoano. “Our goal is to go play on Monday [in the NCAA championship game]. We believe that’s possible. Why not? We’re here, we’ve put in the work. We’re as capable as anybody else left playing.”

North Carolina will be looking to take home their third national title and first since 2011. The Tar Heels lead all Division 1 teams with 26 wins in the last 13 NCAA Tournaments.

The winner of the Marshall-UNC game will take on the winner of No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Indiana on Monday night in the national title game.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.