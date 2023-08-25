Maui Missing Person List From Fires: Names & Photos

The official Maui missing person list has been released by County of Maui officials. You can see the full list of 383 names later in this article, in addition to photos and bio information for some people when it’s available.
The missing include an elderly woman who lived in a senior citizens’ complex; a young wife whose husband is desperately searching for her, her parents and other extended relatives; and a Japanese man who worked in a Lahaina hotel.
“County of Maui releases validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for following Lahaina wildfire disaster,” the Maui County, Hawaii, website says. The Maui missing person list of names was released on August 24, 2023.
“The names on the list were compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” the website says. “The Maui Police Department needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list, but know the person can be accounted for.”
Maui County noted: “If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, please contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.”
“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier in the news release. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
A woman wrote on Facebook of the list, “Please check these names some of them are safe! Thankfully!!! Please help us get names off the lists and let your friends and family know your ok!! 😘💪🏽 Some people don’t realize they are on here!!” It’s not clear whom she means, but it should be noted that the people on the list are not confirmed dead and may simply be out of contact with loved ones.
There is also a crowd-sourced Excel sheet tracking the missing. It lists some people as “found safe” who are on the government’s list.
There is also a Facebook page called Maui Fires People Finder.
Here are the people listed as missing in the Maui fires by County of Maui:
Jason Kaneshiro
Eric Arquero wrote on Facebook, “The family of Jason Kaneshiro is desperately searching from him. Mr. Kaneshiro is living in Lahaina and working at a hotel in Lahaina. His family in Japan has not heard from him. Jason is 40 years old. If you have any info. on Mr Kaneshiro’s whereabouts or if you know his place of employment please contact the number on the flyer. Mr. Kaneshiro was living on Maui without family. Mahalo.”
Louise Abihai
According to Spectrum 1, Virginia Dofa, 90, and Louise Abihai, 98, “were best friends who lived in the Hale Mahaolu Eono senior housing facility on Lahaina,” according to Abihai’s grandson, Clifford Abihai.
The television station reported that Dofa was found deceased in her apartment, but Louise Abihai is missing.
John Aeohuhu
No information was immediately available of John Aeohuhu.
Seth Alberico & Kalia Alberico: Found Safe
A crowd-sourced Excel sheet says that Seth and Kalia Alberico were found safe and are on the mainland. They are on the county’s unaccounted persons’ list, though.
Public records show Seth Alberico is 47 and lives in San Mateo, California, and he is a soccer club coach. His soccer club confirmed to Heavy that Alberico was found safe.
Jennifer Alviar
Information on Jennifer Alviar was not immediately available.
Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)
On Facebook, Amakata’s only visible post is a reel of the famous Lahaina banyan tree.
Online records show that Amakata lived in Lahaina and is 75 years old. Amakata’s Instagram profile picture reads, “God is good.”
June Anbe
Anbe was a resident at Hale Mahaolu Eono, the low-income senior-living complex, according to the Washington Post.
Her neighbor told The Post that Anbe, who used a walker, was waiting for a relative when the neighbor left the complex.
According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Anbe called her niece and left a voicemail: “I try call your mom to tell her we have to evacuate from here, I think. I don’t know what time. They going take us someplace else. OK? Bye, Terri.” That article includes a timeline on evacuation attempts.
Christopher Anderson
The crowd-sourced sheet lists Anderson as found safe, although he is still listed on the county’s list.
John (aka Juan) Arquero & Adelina Arquero
They are listed as found on the crowd-sourced list, although they remain on the county’s list.
Rolando Avincula
No information could be found on Rolando Avincula.
Samuel Back
He is listed as found on the crowd-sourced list, but he is on the county list.
Angelica Baclig, Joel Villegas, Angelica Villegas & Adela Villegas
According to Politico, Kevin Baclig has been searching for his wife Angelica and her parents, Joel and Adela Villegas. “Six other relatives who lived next door also remain unaccounted for,” Politico reported.
“I’m not going to give up until I see them,” he said. “Of course I’m hoping to find them alive. … What else can I do?” The family’s roots are in the Philippines, the site reported.
Kevin Baclig has been posting heartbreaking comments about his wife on Facebook, writing, “I wish I could wrap my arms around you, kiss and hug you tightly so you can feel the beat of my lonely heart. My day is not the same without you! I miss you Ica🥹💔, come home please.”
Although the county list lists both Angelica Baclig and Angelica Villegas, it is not clear if that is the same person, with married and maiden name. Joel and Adela Villegas are the missing parents of Angelica Baclig, according to Politico.
Junmark Quijano, Felimon Quijano, Luz Bernabe, Lydia Coloma & Glenda Yabes
They are all listed in the above photo collage with Angelica Baclig as being extended relatives. Salvadaor Coloma is listed on the photo collage, but he is not listed on the county missing person list.
Ediomede Castillo
“He is Ediomedes pavian castillo (Eddy Castillo) better known as Meye, we have not found him yet please help by sharing and let us know any information he lived in haina,” Eli Perez wrote on Facebook.
Michael Perreira
Tambra Karns wrote on Facebook that Perreira is still missing. She said that his family does not know which town he was last in. “Looking for Michael Perreira. Nobody has located him as of yet,” she wrote.
Ellen Bassford
A friend wrote on Facebook that Ellen Bassford was found safe.
Revelina Baybayan & Bibiana Lutrania
A relative wrote on Facebook, “Please help. We are asking for information for Revelina Baybayan Tomboc and Bibiana Tomboc Lutriana. They were listed as “Found” by Leaf Van Alstine (collected at Lahaina Gateway, county distribution line). The contact persons tagged haven’t heard from them and relatives went to authorities and at the Lahaina Gateway but can’t confirm their names as found. 🙏🙏🙏”
Naomi Tomboc wrote, “LORD, we are praying, trusting and hoping that we can finally see and talk to our Nanay Rebing and Tita Bibiana Acosta Tomboc even just in video call. 🙏🙏🙏 We miss them so much. 😭🙏❤️❤️ They were listed as ‘Located’ in a list but until now they haven’t been reunited with our family there in Lahaina and we still don’t know their exact location and condition. 🙏🙏🙏 P.S. These photos were taken Nov. 2022 when I visited Maui. It’s a shock to see what it became now. 😭💔.”
Ken Beebe
Julian Bellin
Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman
Julie Bernades
Dorothy Best
Larry Botelho
Charlie Boy
Karrol Britton
Akili Bryant
Jennifer Buasert
Angelica Buasert
Maurice Buen
Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan
Bob Burgelhams
Donald Burgess
Dove Burgmen
Andy Burnt
Haden Burt
Florina Cabales
Adelino Carbae
Caresse Carson
Buddy Joe Carter
Mark Wayne Carvalho
Joel Case
Rene Castillo
Poerava Cemigh
Cedrick Ching
Lani Chow
Lilian Christe
Liz Chun
Jayson Clarke
Chris Clayton
Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford
William K. Collins
Christine Delora Collins
Lydia Coloma
Sarah Connelly
Allen Constantino
Stephen Cooper
Riley Copeland
Vance Corpuz
Jordan Cortinez
Randy Costa
Dorothy Costa
Liliana Coundrey
Rosemary Cummings
Stéphane Cuvelette
Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.
Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)
Juan DeLion
Jerry Beth Demelo
Ruth Deodna
Dave DeProsse
Kacie Dias
Marilou Dias
Mitchell Dombek
Moises Domingdil
Busaba Douglas
Maurice Duen
Robbie Dunn
Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.
Herman Edlao
Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason
Robbie Elliott
James Kimo Elliott
Barbara Essman
Timothy Esty
Timmy Ferguson
Bob Fields
William Fink
David Flading
Kalani Frey
Kenyero Fuentes
Tante Galang
Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett
Mark Garnaas
Charles Garrett
Michael Ray Garvin
Michael Craig Gatlin
Junmark Geovanie Villegas
Gary Gillette
David González
Michael Gordon
Rebecca Gordon
Sidney Greene
Robin Gross
Michael Hammerschmidt
Adam Hanson
Chase Daniel Hanson
Morris Haole
Remy Selim Hart
Jay Vaughn Hartman
Allen Hashimoto
Zach Hawley
Billie Hazel
Chris Hazel
Yazmine Heermance
Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez
Maureen Ho
Larry Hogan
Mark Hoshino
Haydn Huntley
Stephen Hyun
Pacita Ibanez
Fallen Ildefonso
Rafael Imperial
Richard Iona
Wade Jacobsen
Via Jay Vogt
Kai John
Don Johnson
Jason Josefovicz
Lehua Kaahane
Jon Kaaihue Jr.
Virginia Ka’al
Charlene Kaiama Kahoe
Norman Kaiaokamalie
Morris Kaita
Crystal Kalalau
Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes
Sharon Kalani
Patlynn KalauliIto
Gordon Kamahika
Norman Kamaka
James Kanekoa
John Kaniho
Marsha Kaoni
Anne Marie Karlsen
Paul Kasprzycki
Michael Kearns
Conrad Kekoa Johnson
Leana Kekoa Johnson
Lynda Kenney
Barnaby Kenney
John Keohuhu
Barbara Kerrbox
Jason Khanna
Sue Kidney
Michael Kidney
Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel
Mark King
Lulu King
Sabree Koch
Imee Koike
Hannah Koltz
Ronald Kristy
Mike Kushner
Joyce Kushner
Theresa Kuzianik
Aliavu La
Margie Laborte
Jarend Lacuesta
Patricia Lanphar
Rick Laoonetti
Joseph Lara
Ric Larsen
Joseph Laura
Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
Tim Lee
Jimi Lee
Gail Leiby
Jay Lein
Tony Leon-Guerrero
David Lewis
Colleen Liggett
Sky Liggett
Mora Lohaina
Ned Loomis
Sabree Lopez
Eduardo Lopez
Wendy Lou Rose
Sharon Loveland
Kenneth Loveland
James Lusk
Michael Mahnesmith
Sabina Makaiwi
Malou Mallison
Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)
Alex Manno
María Mansur La Valva
Vaughn Mariani
Brad Marquez
Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek
Eliza Martinez Cota
Joel Martinez Cota
Carlos Martinez Cota
Emilia Martinez Cota
Brian Masano
Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele
Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher
Heidi Mazur
John McCarthy
Michael Francis McCartin
Michael McCartney
James McDonald
Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben
Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain
Brandon Chase McLaughlin
Harry McMeen
Kelly McMullen
Eileen Medcev
Carter Mejia
Visitacion Mercado
Anna Merva-Driscoll
Fallen Miles
Michael Misaka
Dwayne Jose Moore
Jordan Moore
Donald Moral
Christopher Moral
Michael Morinho
John Mosley
Sean Musko
Kevin Nacua
Timmy Nakamoto
Edyngton Naki
Ben Namoa-Hanusa
Anaya Nand
Angela Nee Thompson
Tammy Jo Nelson
Lianna Nespor
Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse
David Nuesca
Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson
Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato
Barbara Osurman
Joseph Owens
Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino
K Pagan
Albert Pagdilao
Valencia Paige
Damon Parrillo
Nick Pasion
Petie Paul
Pablo Perez
Alisa Perez
Mark Peterson
Herbert Phillips
Victor Polcano
Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter
Bobby Powers
Beverly Powers
Jaimie Profetta
Farrah Pu
Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou
Glenz Q Sabay
Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela
Richard (aka Rick) Rashon
Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings
Santa Maria Raymond
Justin Recolizado
Victoria Recolizado
Eugene Recolizado
Ken Redstone
Kawika Regidor
Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
Sandra Keiko Reyes
James. Richardson
Catherine Richardson
Trevor Richmond
Dale Ritcher
Jose Luis Roa
Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez
Colin Rogers
Sundance Roman
Midira Rosado
Reuben Rosado
Cathy Russell
Kimberly Russell (or Russel)
Mike Ryan
Jay-are Sabalo
Dan Saenz
Israel Sagabaen
Elvis Saint Hilaire
Hoku Sanchez
Ruben Sanchez
Terrance Santiago
Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)
Ivan Saturno
Judy Savage
Venus Schlauch
Susan Schow
Sandy Schultz
Nora Semillano
Fredrick Shaw
Carole Shaw
Joe Shillings
Kevin Siemon
Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson
Natalie Smith
Michael Smith
Sarina Smith
Derek Smithson
Phil Sneed
Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter
Ninoska Somers
Rebecca Spague
Laura Sparkman
Gracie Sparkman
Lynn Speakes
Gabi Spetler
Janet St. Claire
Floyd A. St. Claire
Alia Steinbeck
Keith Sternberg
Sherry Stevens
Elmer Lee Stevens
Jeff Sullivan
Melissa Sumeme
Matthew Swift
Virginia Talacio
Holly Tasin
Summer Taylor
Annie Taylor Vance
Henry Telles
Terri Thomas
Mai Thuy
Evangeline Tiu
Talati Tofa
Mick Toko
Terry Tomas
Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc
Bibiana Tomboc Acosta
Richard Joseph Trevino
Jayzen Tumamao
Tongo Tupou
Nick Turbin
Dax Underwood
Kaimana Unknown
Renee Vachow
Linda Vaikeli
Soni Vainikolo
Patrick Vasquez
Adela Vellejas
Rossel Ventura
Corey Vierra
Alexander Villiarimo
Leroy Wagner
Andrew Wagner
Robyn Walters
Annette Ward
Malama K. Watson
Warren Waukee
Brian Weiss
Connor Wentworth
Rebecca Wentworth
Sandra Wert
Jerry Wert
T.K. White
Dee Wilke
Michelle Winkler
Josephine Wittenburg
Peter Wood
Inca Wood
Wayne Worthington Jr.
Donna Wright
Dylan James Xander
Darin Young
Jayson Young
Rhonda Young Holde
Mari Younger
