Maui Missing Person List From Fires: Names & Photos

The official Maui missing person list has been released by County of Maui officials. You can see the full list of 383 names later in this article, in addition to photos and bio information for some people when it’s available.

The missing include an elderly woman who lived in a senior citizens’ complex; a young wife whose husband is desperately searching for her, her parents and other extended relatives; and a Japanese man who worked in a Lahaina hotel.

“County of Maui releases validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for following Lahaina wildfire disaster,” the Maui County, Hawaii, website says. The Maui missing person list of names was released on August 24, 2023.

“The names on the list were compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” the website says. “The Maui Police Department needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list, but know the person can be accounted for.”

Maui County noted: “If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, please contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov as soon as possible.”

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier in the news release. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

A woman wrote on Facebook of the list, “Please check these names some of them are safe! Thankfully!!! Please help us get names off the lists and let your friends and family know your ok!! 😘💪🏽 Some people don’t realize they are on here!!” It’s not clear whom she means, but it should be noted that the people on the list are not confirmed dead and may simply be out of contact with loved ones.

There is also a crowd-sourced Excel sheet tracking the missing. It lists some people as “found safe” who are on the government’s list.

There is also a Facebook page called Maui Fires People Finder.

Here are the people listed as missing in the Maui fires by County of Maui:

Jason Kaneshiro

Eric Arquero wrote on Facebook, “The family of Jason Kaneshiro is desperately searching from him. Mr. Kaneshiro is living in Lahaina and working at a hotel in Lahaina. His family in Japan has not heard from him. Jason is 40 years old. If you have any info. on Mr Kaneshiro’s whereabouts or if you know his place of employment please contact the number on the flyer. Mr. Kaneshiro was living on Maui without family. Mahalo.”

Louise Abihai

According to Spectrum 1, Virginia Dofa, 90, and Louise Abihai, 98, “were best friends who lived in the Hale Mahaolu Eono senior housing facility on Lahaina,” according to Abihai’s grandson, Clifford Abihai.

The television station reported that Dofa was found deceased in her apartment, but Louise Abihai is missing.

John Aeohuhu

No information was immediately available of John Aeohuhu.

Seth Alberico & Kalia Alberico: Found Safe

A crowd-sourced Excel sheet says that Seth and Kalia Alberico were found safe and are on the mainland. They are on the county’s unaccounted persons’ list, though.

Public records show Seth Alberico is 47 and lives in San Mateo, California, and he is a soccer club coach. His soccer club confirmed to Heavy that Alberico was found safe.

Jennifer Alviar

Information on Jennifer Alviar was not immediately available.

Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)

On Facebook, Amakata’s only visible post is a reel of the famous Lahaina banyan tree.

Online records show that Amakata lived in Lahaina and is 75 years old. Amakata’s Instagram profile picture reads, “God is good.”

June Anbe

Anbe was a resident at Hale Mahaolu Eono, the low-income senior-living complex, according to the Washington Post.

Her neighbor told The Post that Anbe, who used a walker, was waiting for a relative when the neighbor left the complex.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Anbe called her niece and left a voicemail: “I try call your mom to tell her we have to evacuate from here, I think. I don’t know what time. They going take us someplace else. OK? Bye, Terri.” That article includes a timeline on evacuation attempts.

Christopher Anderson

The crowd-sourced sheet lists Anderson as found safe, although he is still listed on the county’s list.

John (aka Juan) Arquero & Adelina Arquero

They are listed as found on the crowd-sourced list, although they remain on the county’s list.

Rolando Avincula

No information could be found on Rolando Avincula.

Samuel Back

He is listed as found on the crowd-sourced list, but he is on the county list.

Angelica Baclig, Joel Villegas, Angelica Villegas & Adela Villegas

According to Politico, Kevin Baclig has been searching for his wife Angelica and her parents, Joel and Adela Villegas. “Six other relatives who lived next door also remain unaccounted for,” Politico reported.

“I’m not going to give up until I see them,” he said. “Of course I’m hoping to find them alive. … What else can I do?” The family’s roots are in the Philippines, the site reported.

Kevin Baclig has been posting heartbreaking comments about his wife on Facebook, writing, “I wish I could wrap my arms around you, kiss and hug you tightly so you can feel the beat of my lonely heart. My day is not the same without you! I miss you Ica🥹💔, come home please.”

Although the county list lists both Angelica Baclig and Angelica Villegas, it is not clear if that is the same person, with married and maiden name. Joel and Adela Villegas are the missing parents of Angelica Baclig, according to Politico.

Junmark Quijano, Felimon Quijano, Luz Bernabe, Lydia Coloma & Glenda Yabes

They are all listed in the above photo collage with Angelica Baclig as being extended relatives. Salvadaor Coloma is listed on the photo collage, but he is not listed on the county missing person list.

Ediomede Castillo

“He is Ediomedes pavian castillo (Eddy Castillo) better known as Meye, we have not found him yet please help by sharing and let us know any information he lived in haina,” Eli Perez wrote on Facebook.

Michael Perreira

Tambra Karns wrote on Facebook that Perreira is still missing. She said that his family does not know which town he was last in. “Looking for Michael Perreira. Nobody has located him as of yet,” she wrote.

Ellen Bassford

A friend wrote on Facebook that Ellen Bassford was found safe.

Revelina Baybayan & Bibiana Lutrania

A relative wrote on Facebook, “Please help. We are asking for information for Revelina Baybayan Tomboc and Bibiana Tomboc Lutriana. They were listed as “Found” by Leaf Van Alstine (collected at Lahaina Gateway, county distribution line). The contact persons tagged haven’t heard from them and relatives went to authorities and at the Lahaina Gateway but can’t confirm their names as found. 🙏🙏🙏”

Naomi Tomboc wrote, “LORD, we are praying, trusting and hoping that we can finally see and talk to our Nanay Rebing and Tita Bibiana Acosta Tomboc even just in video call. 🙏🙏🙏 We miss them so much. 😭🙏❤️❤️ They were listed as ‘Located’ in a list but until now they haven’t been reunited with our family there in Lahaina and we still don’t know their exact location and condition. 🙏🙏🙏 P.S. These photos were taken Nov. 2022 when I visited Maui. It’s a shock to see what it became now. 😭💔.”

Ken Beebe

Julian Bellin

Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman

Julie Bernades

Dorothy Best

Larry Botelho

Charlie Boy

Karrol Britton

Akili Bryant

Jennifer Buasert

Angelica Buasert

Maurice Buen

Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan

Bob Burgelhams

Donald Burgess

Dove Burgmen

Andy Burnt

Haden Burt

Florina Cabales

Adelino Carbae

Caresse Carson

Buddy Joe Carter

Mark Wayne Carvalho

Joel Case

Rene Castillo

Poerava Cemigh

Cedrick Ching

Lani Chow

Lilian Christe

Liz Chun

Jayson Clarke

Chris Clayton

Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford

William K. Collins

Christine Delora Collins

Lydia Coloma

Sarah Connelly

Allen Constantino

Stephen Cooper

Riley Copeland

Vance Corpuz

Jordan Cortinez

Randy Costa

Dorothy Costa

Liliana Coundrey

Rosemary Cummings

Stéphane Cuvelette

Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.

Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)

Juan DeLion

Jerry Beth Demelo

Ruth Deodna

Dave DeProsse

Kacie Dias

Marilou Dias

Mitchell Dombek

Moises Domingdil

Busaba Douglas

Maurice Duen

Robbie Dunn

Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.

Herman Edlao

Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason

Robbie Elliott

James Kimo Elliott

Barbara Essman

Timothy Esty

Timmy Ferguson

Bob Fields

William Fink

David Flading

Kalani Frey

Kenyero Fuentes

Tante Galang

Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett

Mark Garnaas

Charles Garrett

Michael Ray Garvin

Michael Craig Gatlin

Junmark Geovanie Villegas

Gary Gillette

David González

Michael Gordon

Rebecca Gordon

Sidney Greene

Robin Gross

Michael Hammerschmidt

Adam Hanson

Chase Daniel Hanson

Morris Haole

Remy Selim Hart

Jay Vaughn Hartman

Allen Hashimoto

Zach Hawley

Billie Hazel

Chris Hazel

Yazmine Heermance

Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez

Maureen Ho

Larry Hogan

Mark Hoshino

Haydn Huntley

Stephen Hyun

Pacita Ibanez

Fallen Ildefonso

Rafael Imperial

Richard Iona

Wade Jacobsen

Via Jay Vogt

Kai John

Don Johnson

Jason Josefovicz

Lehua Kaahane

Jon Kaaihue Jr.

Virginia Ka’al

Charlene Kaiama Kahoe

Norman Kaiaokamalie

Morris Kaita

Crystal Kalalau

Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes

Sharon Kalani

Patlynn KalauliIto

Gordon Kamahika

Norman Kamaka

James Kanekoa

John Kaniho

Marsha Kaoni

Anne Marie Karlsen

Paul Kasprzycki

Michael Kearns

Conrad Kekoa Johnson

Leana Kekoa Johnson

Lynda Kenney

Barnaby Kenney

John Keohuhu

Barbara Kerrbox

Jason Khanna

Sue Kidney

Michael Kidney

Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel

Mark King

Lulu King

Sabree Koch

Imee Koike

Hannah Koltz

Ronald Kristy

Mike Kushner

Joyce Kushner

Theresa Kuzianik

Aliavu La

Margie Laborte

Jarend Lacuesta

Patricia Lanphar

Rick Laoonetti

Joseph Lara

Ric Larsen

Joseph Laura

Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

Tim Lee

Jimi Lee

Gail Leiby

Jay Lein

Tony Leon-Guerrero

David Lewis

Colleen Liggett

Sky Liggett

Mora Lohaina

Ned Loomis

Sabree Lopez

Eduardo Lopez

Wendy Lou Rose

Sharon Loveland

Kenneth Loveland

James Lusk

Michael Mahnesmith

Sabina Makaiwi

Malou Mallison

Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)

Alex Manno

María Mansur La Valva

Vaughn Mariani

Brad Marquez

Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek

Eliza Martinez Cota

Joel Martinez Cota

Carlos Martinez Cota

Emilia Martinez Cota

Brian Masano

Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele

Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher

Heidi Mazur

John McCarthy

Michael Francis McCartin

Michael McCartney

James McDonald

Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben

Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain

Brandon Chase McLaughlin

Harry McMeen

Kelly McMullen

Eileen Medcev

Carter Mejia

Visitacion Mercado

Anna Merva-Driscoll

Fallen Miles

Michael Misaka

Dwayne Jose Moore

Jordan Moore

Donald Moral

Christopher Moral

Michael Morinho

John Mosley

Sean Musko

Kevin Nacua

Timmy Nakamoto

Edyngton Naki

Ben Namoa-Hanusa

Anaya Nand

Angela Nee Thompson

Tammy Jo Nelson

Lianna Nespor

Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse

David Nuesca

Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson

Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato

Barbara Osurman

Joseph Owens

Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino

K Pagan

Albert Pagdilao

Valencia Paige

Damon Parrillo

Nick Pasion

Petie Paul

Pablo Perez

Alisa Perez

Mark Peterson

Herbert Phillips

Victor Polcano

Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter

Bobby Powers

Beverly Powers

Jaimie Profetta

Farrah Pu

Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou

Glenz Q Sabay

Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela

Richard (aka Rick) Rashon

Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings

Santa Maria Raymond

Justin Recolizado

Victoria Recolizado

Eugene Recolizado

Ken Redstone

Kawika Regidor

Elisha Joy Remi Elloui

Sandra Keiko Reyes

James. Richardson

Catherine Richardson

Trevor Richmond

Dale Ritcher

Jose Luis Roa

Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez

Colin Rogers

Sundance Roman

Midira Rosado

Reuben Rosado

Cathy Russell

Kimberly Russell (or Russel)

Mike Ryan

Jay-are Sabalo

Dan Saenz

Israel Sagabaen

Elvis Saint Hilaire

Hoku Sanchez

Ruben Sanchez

Terrance Santiago

Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)

Ivan Saturno

Judy Savage

Venus Schlauch

Susan Schow

Sandy Schultz

Nora Semillano

Fredrick Shaw

Carole Shaw

Joe Shillings

Kevin Siemon

Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson

Natalie Smith

Michael Smith

Sarina Smith

Derek Smithson

Phil Sneed

Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter

Ninoska Somers

Rebecca Spague

Laura Sparkman

Gracie Sparkman

Lynn Speakes

Gabi Spetler

Janet St. Claire

Floyd A. St. Claire

Alia Steinbeck

Keith Sternberg

Sherry Stevens

Elmer Lee Stevens

Jeff Sullivan

Melissa Sumeme

Matthew Swift

Virginia Talacio

Holly Tasin

Summer Taylor

Annie Taylor Vance

Henry Telles

Terri Thomas

Mai Thuy

Evangeline Tiu

Talati Tofa

Mick Toko

Terry Tomas

Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc

Bibiana Tomboc Acosta

Richard Joseph Trevino

Jayzen Tumamao

Tongo Tupou

Nick Turbin

Dax Underwood

Kaimana Unknown

Renee Vachow

Linda Vaikeli

Soni Vainikolo

Patrick Vasquez

Adela Vellejas

Rossel Ventura

Corey Vierra

Alexander Villiarimo

Leroy Wagner

Andrew Wagner

Robyn Walters

Annette Ward

Malama K. Watson

Warren Waukee

Brian Weiss

Connor Wentworth

Rebecca Wentworth

Sandra Wert

Jerry Wert

T.K. White

Dee Wilke

Michelle Winkler

Josephine Wittenburg

Peter Wood

Inca Wood

Wayne Worthington Jr.

Donna Wright

Dylan James Xander

Darin Young

Jayson Young

Rhonda Young Holde

Mari Younger

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband