Milwaukee Murder Suspect Maxwell Anderson’s Father Speaks Out About Student Sade Robinson

The father and family of suspect Maxwell Anderson are speaking out for the first time since Anderson was accused of the dismemberment murder of college student Sade Robinson.

The “statement from Steven Anderson” was sent to Heavy’s journalist by the law firm representing Anderson, Kuchler & Cotton, LLC. It’s the first statement from the Anderson family since the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office filed murder and dismemberment charges against Anderson, 33, a bartender, in the homicide of Robinson, a criminal justice student who disappeared in early April.

On April 12, Anderson, who was working as a bartender at Victor’s Nightclub, was criminally charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. The complaint says that Anderson and Robinson went on a “first date” with each other the night before she disappeared. It says that Life360 and cell phone evidence show that Robinson’s cell phone was pinpointed in the area of Anderson’s home.

Police then began discovering body parts throughout Cudahy and the City of Milwaukee and believe that a severed leg found in Warnimont Park belonged to Robinson. The complaint says that they also found Robinson’s car burning in the City of Milwaukee, and a witness and video evidence accuse Anderson of being near that scene. Read the complaint in full here.

Anderson’s father runs a prominent insurance group in Waukesha County.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maxwell Anderson’s Parents Declared That They Are ‘Shocked & Devastated’ by Sade Robinson’s ‘Senseless Death’

The statement was signed by “Steven Anderson” and “The Anderson Family” but it referenced both Anderson’s mother and father.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted by her senseless death,” the statement said.

“To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life,” they wrote. “To the media, please allow us privacy during this time as we process this terrible tragedy.”

Protests Have Erupted Outside of Maxwell Anderson’s House

Loved ones of Robinson and community members have been holding protests outside Anderson’s house, and they have placed pink items on the lawn in memory of her. A video posted to her mother’s page showed pink balloons and blankets festooning the lawn.

“#JusticeForSade 🩷🩷🩷🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽, This is the hardest and most unimaginable time in my life. My trauma informed care *100🎀🎀😇😇. Rest in Heaven Baby Girl. I Love You Soo Much 💗💗. I appreciate all the community and family that’s been pulling up for us 🩷🩷💗💗💫💫😇😇,” her mother wrote on Facebook, sharing the video.

Her mother has criticized Anderson’s family on her Facebook page. “Don’t do NO business with none of his family and etc, acting like they prestigious Community well to do members, owning insurance agencies,” she wrote in one post, although Anderson’s family members have not been accused of having any connection to the death.

Anderson’s father runs a major group of insurance agencies in multiple states, according to LinkedIn. An old address for Maxwell Anderson in court records lists to an Oconomowoc Lake home with an estimated value of nearly $3 million, per Zillow. The LinkedIn page has now been deleted.

