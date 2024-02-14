Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Banned From Shopping Mall, Sent ‘Notice of Trespass’

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mayor Jacob Frey has been banned from a Minnesota shopping mall because he vetoed a City Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, real estate developer Basim Sabri “has told Mayor Jacob Frey he’s banned from his premises” at the Twin Cities’ Karmel Mall because of the mayor’s veto.

In return, the mayor said the action was “an example of a new wave of antisemitism,” the Star-Tribune reported.

According to MinnPost, Sabri is Palestinian. Frey is Jewish. According to MPR News, the City Council overrode Frey’s veto.

Here’s what you need to know:

Karmel Mall Is the United States’ ‘First Somali Shopping Center’

The mall in question is called Karmel Mall, the Star-Tribune reported. According to CBS News, Karmel Mall is the Twin Cities’ “Somali mall.”

“This is the suqq, the mecca of Somali shopping,” said Twin Cities chef Jamal Hashi to CBS News.

According to Sabri properties’ website, “Karmel Mall refers to our two buildings known as Karmel Square and Karmel Plaza. The mall is the largest and also the first Somali shopping center in the United States. Both buildings share a parking ramp and offer all types of goods, food, drinks, and services of Somali culture.”

The website notes, “Considered to be one of the largest Mosques in Minneapolis, Karmel Mosque can be found on the third floor of Karmel Plaza.”

Somalia Online called Karmel Plaza Sabri’s mall “in south Minneapolis where hundreds of Somali-Minnesotans run shops or restaurants.”

Basim Sabri Sent Mayor Jacob Frey a Letter That Was a ‘Formal Notice of Trespass’

Sabri told The Star Tribune that the fact Frey is Jewish did not calculate into his decision but rather the veto did.

“This letter is to let you know that I am breaking ties with you and that I no longer have any trust or faith in you since many of your actions are contradictory to humanity and to the Somali and immigrant communities,” Sabri wrote the mayor, according to the Star-Tribune. “Therefore, please consider this a formal notice of trespass from the Karmel malls located at 2910 Pillsbury Ave. S. and 200 W. Lake St.”

Sabri is a controversial figure in Minneapolis. According to the Star-Tribune, Sabri. who was “raised in the West Bank,” went to federal prison for bribing a city official.

“Real estate developer Basim Sabri offered thousands of dollars in bribes to a Minneapolis city councilman who sat on the board of a community-development agency,” the American Bar Association wrote in a summary of the case.

Frey told reporters that the ban was antisemitic.

“Whether that’s some form of terror inflicted on my temple, or stickers placed on Jewish goods in the grocery store, or even in an email we received yesterday banning me from a store, are we really at that point right now, where people are getting banned from a store for little more than who they are or a position they hold?” Frey said, according to the Star-Tribune. “We’ve seen this before in America. It’s horrid, and it should have no place in our city.”