Virginia Middle School Teacher Sneaked Into Teen’s Bedroom, Left DNA on ‘Bed Linens,’ DA Says

Megan Pauline Jordan is a married Virginia teacher who is accused of sneaking into the bedroom of a teenage boy in order to sexually abuse him.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor announced on February 6 that Jordan had pleaded guilty to having sex acts with the 14-year-old boy.

“In collaboration with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Henrico Police has charged Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, of Chesterfield, VA, with Carnal Knowledge (x8), and Indecent Liberties (x2). Jordan appeared before the court this morning and will remain in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office with no bond,” a press release from Henrico police said.

She is a former middle school teacher, the newspaper reported.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Says Megan Pauline Jordan’s DNA ‘Was Recovered From His Bed Linens,’ Referring to the Teenage Boy

The Times-Dispatch reported that the victim in the case was Jordan’s student.

“During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student. On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens,” Taylor told the newspaper.

The press release from Henrico police said that, in early June 2023, the Henrico Police Department “was made aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student. An investigation was opened, thoroughly investigated, and remains active. From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor.”

That release said, “The incidents that these charges are related to are believed to have occurred during the 2022-2023 school year. Jordan is a former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School in Henrico County.”

“Children deserve to learn from teachers, not be the victims of teachers. Grateful for the collaboration of my office and ⁦@HenricoPolice for keeping our children safe at school,” Taylor wrote on her X page.

Crime Online reported that Jordan was accused of being involved with the boy for a year.

Megan Jordan Was Called a ‘Predator’ by the Prosecutor

Jordan was a teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School, according to Fox News.

Jordan now faces up to 50 years in prison after the guilty plea, Fox News reported.

“I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something,” Taylor wrote in a statement, according to Fox News, which reported that Jordan was convicted of five felonies. “Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.”

Daily Mail reported that students opened up on the case on social media with one saying, “She was my teacher, I knew there was something wrong with her and the student’s relationship,” and another writing, “The student wouldn’t do any of the work and she wouldn’t bat an eye. I noticed subtle flirting and teasing, the tension between them was insane.”

The school told parents in an email that the mattter was “an extremely serious and upsetting situation. We have communicated with families at the school and will continue to support our school community in any way needed,” Daily Mail reported, adding that the teacher was married in 2021 and was 25 years old at the time of the accusations.

Jordan was arrested in June 2023, according to the News-Advance.

According to the Henrico Citizen, Jordan was accused of “four counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties of a minor.”

