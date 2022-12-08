Megha Thakur Dead: Cause of Death of TikTok Star Unknown

TikTok star Meghan Thakur is dead at age 21, but her cause of death remains unclear.

Thakur’s parents confirmed her death in a post to her Instagram page on November 28, 2022. Her date of death was November 24, 2022. First Post, which called Thakur an “influencer with soul,” wrote that “some have reported that anxiety and severe stress caused a heart attack,” but this has not been officially confirmed.

This account stems from a July 17, 2022, TikTok Thakur recorded, in which she said, “I’ve really got anxiety which turned into stress, which turned into a heart attack, so I’ve been dealing that.” She responded to a concerned fan, “thank you. I’ve been taking the time for my mental and physical health and love y’all so much for still being here.”

She had more than 944,000 followers to her TikTok page.

She also spoke openly about her depression, writing on Instagram in 2020:

I was depressed for years. It was awful, I didn’t want to be alive anymore, and nearly lost my life. Too many people choose suicide over their betterment because mental health awareness is not at all where it should be. You need to seek out ways to improve your mental health literacy to help yourself and others – regardless of how much you think you already know. It may be world mental health day, but today will not be the only day I speak on this. Remember to take care of yourself too. You are important.

Thakur’s Parents Revealed That She Died ‘Suddenly & Unexpectedly’

Thakur’s parents did not reveal her cause of death in their statement, which is signed “Megha’s loving parents.”

It reads:

It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours. Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.

Thakur’s Last Instagram Post Was on November 18

Thakur’s last Instagram post came November 18, 2022. It showed her walking down the street and read, “YOU’RE in charge. Remember that 💫 #confidence #selflove.”

That video is also her last post on TikTok, and that page has filled up with comments since her death. Here are some:

“Rest in Power Megha. You were and always will be a light in this world 🖤”

“Rest In Peace, Megha. You have done so much good for this world and may your spirit live on.”

“RIP 😭 – I admired her so much. Definitely a role model for the young ones.”

“i’ll always look up to this girl, she is the greatest role model and inspiration.”

“I am in disbelief. I’ve rarely ever shed tears for someone I’ve looked up to on social media, but I’m crying as I type this. I don’t know what to say.”

“Im shocked, i cant believe it…She helped me to learn how to love myself…🖤I adored her, she was a beautiful soul.I cried for her all day…”

“I filmed this video for her outside my apartment in NYC 😔 still doesn’t feel real. I’m so sorry angel 🤍🤍🤍 praying for you every day.”

Her TikTok page can be found at @Meghamind_ and included inspirational messages about body positivity.

According to First Post, Thakure was born in Indore and moved to Canada at age 1. “In 2019, the year she joined TikTok, she also walked the ramp at the Canadian Asian International Students Association (CAISA) Fashion Show” the site reported.

