Meghan Markle Won’t Visit King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis, But Prince Harry Will

Prince Harry will be returning to England to visit King Charles III after his father’s surprise February 5 cancer diagnosis, but his wife, the former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will not accompany him.

That’s according to Page Six, which reported that Prince Harry will “fly home to the UK to be reunited with his father,” heading to Windsor Castle “in the next few days.” But his wife and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not go along, Page Six reported, citing an anonymous source.

Daily Mail also reported that Prince Harry will fly to England to visit his father but Meghan and the kids will not. According to Daily Mail, Harry will make the journey immediately, on February 5.

“During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a February 5 news release.

The palace did not reveal the type of cancer that King Charles is facing, nor was a prognosis immediately clear. The palace did not reveal the stage of the cancer, either. The King does not have prostate cancer, the Mercury News reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prince Harry Spoke With His Father, King Charles, About the Cancer Diagnosis, Reports Say

BBC reported that Prince Harry spoke with King Charles about the cancer diagnosis.

People Magazine reported that King Charles “personally told” his two sons about his cancer diagnosis, as well as his siblings.

Prince Harry was last in England for the WellChild awards in September 2023, People reported.

“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days,” a source close to Prince Harry told The Guardian.

Prince Harry and Meghan have had a famously fractious relationship with King Charles and the other members of the Royal Family ever since they moved to California and stepped away from public duties, accusing the Royal Family of racism.

Buckingham Palace Wrote That King Charles ‘Commenced a Schedule of Regular Treatments’

Buckingham Palace announced that “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace’s statement continued.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement added.

