King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Postpones All Engagements

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace issued on February 5, 2024. The British monarch, who appeared on “American Idol” after his coronation in May 2023, has begun a “regular schedule of treatments” and has postponed all public engagements.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hours Before Announcement, Buckingham Palace Said Prince William Will Return to Making Public Engagements This Week

In late January, King Charles, 75, was hospitalized in London for a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, per CNN. During the procedure, the palace said “separate issue of concern” was noted and tests have revealed a “form of cancer.”

A “royal source” told CNN that the cancer detected was not prostate cancer, and the BBC has also reported it is another unspecified type of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace statement said, but he will “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

According to the BBC, “counsellors of state” can be appointed to stand in for the head of state when he or she can’t carry out official duties. Right now, that includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, recently stepped back from public duties to be with his family while his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Princess of Wales, recovers from an “abdominal surgery” she had in January.

However, the BBC reported that hours before the announcement about King Charles’ cancer, it the palace also announced Prince William will return to his public duties on February 7.

King Charles Invited Katy Perry & Lionel Richie to Participate in His Coronation Festivities in 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla rose to the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On May 6, a massive coronation celebration was held in London after they took the official oath.

U.S. pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who are both judges on “American Idol,” were invited to attend special events leading up to the coronation and asked to perform at the coronation concert on May 7. Both have worked with King Charles on charity endeavors in the past.

Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which is one of the royal foundations, Reuters reported in 2020. Richie has served as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity aimed at helping young people thrive.

After the concert, per Variety, Richie managed to convince the King and Queen to briefly appear on “American Idol” as it was airing live in the U.S.