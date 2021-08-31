Mercedes Morr: Instagram Model Killed in Texas Murder-Suicide

Janae Gagnier was an Instagram and OnlyFans model who went by the name Mercedes Morr. She was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Texas, near Houston. Her family said she was killed by a stalker. Police have identified the suspect as Kevin Alexander Accorto. Gagnier and her killer did not appear to have a prior relationship, but details about a motive and whether they knew each other remained under investigation, authorities said.

Gagnier’s sister, London, wrote on Instagram, “She wasn’t robbed. It was just a stalker from outta state who’d BEEN stalking her.”

Gagnier, 33, was found dead at her Richmond home along with Accorto on Sunday, August 29, 2021, Richmond Police said, according to Click2Houston. Police believe Accordo killed himself, the news station reports. He was identified as the suspect by police on August 30.

Gagnier was known on her Instagram page as “Miss Mercedes Morr.” She has more than 2.6 million followers on the social media site and she was also a popular content creator on OnlyFans. Little information about the 34-year-old Accordo, who lived in Florida, has been uncovered.

Richmond Police said in a statement, “At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim. At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case.”

Mercedes Morr Was Strangled to Death & Kevin Accorto Died of Sharp Force Trauma, the Medical Examiner Says

NEW: The man accused of murdering popular Houston Instagram model #MercedesMorr is Kevin Alexander Accorto, says @RichPD. They say after killing her, he killed himself. The relationship between them is unclear. @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/fRXRhtV5vX — Jonathan Martin Fox26 (@JMartinTV) August 30, 2021

Mercedes Morr and Kevin Accorto were found dead in her apartment on August 29 after the Richmond Police were dispatched for a welfare check, according to KHOU. The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office told the news station Gagnier’s cause of death was strangulation and the manner of her death was homicide. It was not immediately clear when she died.

The medical examiner told KHOU that Accorto died by suicide as a result of multiple sharp force trauma. Further details about his cause of death were not released. It was also not immediately known how long he had been dead before police found their bodies. Gagnier’s sister said on Instagram that she and her mother had last talked to Gagnier’s on Thursday, August 26. “Per usual, you were having an amazing time,” she wrote.

Gagnier’s neighbor, Roderick Shaw, told Click2Houston, “What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property.” Another neighbor, Edna Swist, added, “It’s safe over here, we have the gates the fence, you got to have a code to get in a code to get out, I’m just in shock.”

Mercedes Morr’s Sister Wrote on Instagram ‘My Heart Is Gone, My Whole Soul Is Gone,’ in a Tribute Post

Gagnier’s sister wrote on Instagram, “yesterday was the worst day of my life.. my heart is gone. My soul is gone. … We talk every day. I’m so happy we said we loved you. I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time. Jenae I’m f***** sorry. I hate this for you. I feel like I’m screaming every 10 mins. I got daddy & grandma Nae Nae. I feel you with me telling me you’re good. I hate everything right now.”

Her brother, Mark, added in an Instagram post, “This is Heavy. I’ve never lost someone close to me. Never someone I grew up who knew me before I knew myself. You were my big sis. I looked up to you because you were the kind of person that if you had a dream/passion/idea you just went for it & didn’t let anyone stop you. You inspired me for that. There were things I wanted you to see me do. Get my dream studio. Walk my future wife down the aisle. Or just seeing me grow up. I’m gonna miss you. … I love you, love your little brother.”

Gagnier’s friend, who goes by HTownCiara on Instagram, responded to social media rumors, writing, “Listen Mercedes did not have a sugar daddy or a pimp. Never did. She was not robbed. She did not have HIV. She didn’t have COVID, she wasn’t in an accident. Yes she was murdered. When the investigation is complete the family will release more details.” HTownCiara added, “It’s crazy that we have to even post this but y’all getting outta line with these crazy disrespectful ass stories.”

She also wrote, “Thank you for all the prayers and calls in regards to Mercedes. Her parents are asking that you respect the family. We know everyone is concerned. We will update everyone when all the information is confirmed.”

Mercedes Morr was followed by many rappers, models and other celebrities on social media, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill and more. The rapper Bow Wow wrote on her Instagram, “Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa.” Torey Lanez wrote on his Instagram story, “Rest in Peace Queen.”

