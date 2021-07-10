Mexico vs Trinidad y Tobago 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Mexico’s national soccer team will open its Gold Cup title defense on Saturday night, meeting Group A foes Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

In the US, the match (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in English on Fox Sports 1, and in Spanish on Univision and TUDN. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago (and every other Gold Cup match, which will all be on Fox, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN or Galavasion) online:

Mexico vs Trinidad and Tobago Preview

Mexico, the defending Gold Cup champions, once again open the tournament as heavy favorites. They’ve claimed a tournament-best eight titles since the CONCACAF Championship was restructured to create the Gold Cup, and 11 total including previous iterations of the regional championship, also a record.

El Tri’s quest for a ninth Gold Cup title will almost certainly include 19-year-old midfielder Efrain Alvarez’s first appearance for the national team in an official competition.

Having been born in the United States to Mexican parents, both countries’ national teams have been vying for Alvarez’s services for the better part of a decade. The LA Galaxy product represented both nations in under-15 competition, then made 25 appearances for Mexico’s under-17 squad.

In March, he appeared in a pair of friendlies for Mexico’s senior club.

“Efrain is 100 percent committed to Mexico,” Mexico manager Tata Martino said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, per MLS.com. “There is no doubt about that anymore. Alvarez is a footballer that I have been watching for a long time and that is why he already made his debut in a friendly and he will be seeing more minutes in the next games. He is among the young players that are the future of the Mexican national team.”

In June, Trinidad and Tobago came up just short of advancing out of the first round of CONCACAF’s World Cup qualifying matches, finishing a point behind Group F-winning side Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Soca Warriors rebounded in the Gold Cup qualification tournament earlier this month, winning twice to emerge as one of three teams to join the field, along with Haiti and Guadeloupe.

Trinidad and Tobago blasted Montserrat 6-1 in the first round, then edged French Guiana 8-7 in penalties after the sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Midfielder Kevin Molino recorded a brace in the victory over Montserrat, and forward Reon Moore scored once in each match.

“This was our goal coming here,” manager Angus Eve told reporters after besting French Guiana, per a video from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s YouTube account. “As you know we had a very short space of time to prepare. We just came out of a failed World Cup campaign, and there’s a lot of emotions right now in our dressing room at this point in time, because we’re doing this for our country, not just for us. And of course we’re going against Mexico, but that’s where we want to be. We want to be playing against the best teams in the region to keep testing ourselves and proving ourselves.”

