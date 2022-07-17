MGM Active Shooter Reports ‘Unfounded,’ Police Say

Police say reports on social media of a possible active shooter at the MGM casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, are unfounded.

“Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

The reports broke at 11:30 p.m. on the west coast. Sometimes active shooter reports can be wrong or false panics, and in this case many people erroneously believed there was a shooter or shooting.

‘Someone Broke a Large Plate Glass Window,’ a Person Tweeted

window/door at MGM Grand, NO shooting, just a lot of panicked guests, etc… — Vegas411 (@vegasfour11) July 17, 2022

window/door at MGM Grand, NO shooting, just a lot of panicked guests, etc…" tweeted that person.

But panicked people tweeted about the active shooter reports that were later proven false.

“Friends just text from Vegas and said there was a shooter at MGM Grand and they had to run. I am going to lose my f****** mind,” wrote one man on Twitter.

“My brother just called me … shooting on the casino floor at MGM Grand??!!! What is going on!!??” wrote another.

Active Shooter Reports Flooded Twitter

We’re literally seconds from leaving the house to go to the club, but apparently there’s an active shooter at the MGM Grand. I have zero interest in leaving the house now. And I’m very excited to be leaving America. — steph (@stephprincess95) July 17, 2022

“We’re literally seconds from leaving the house to go to the club, but apparently there’s an active shooter at the MGM Grand,” tweeted another person. “I have zero interest in leaving the house now. And I’m very excited to be leaving America.”