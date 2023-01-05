Michael Haight, Enoch Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Haight is accused of shooting seven family members to death before killing himself in Enoch, Utah, police wrote in a press release.

In the press release issued on January 5, 2023, Enoch City Police said they were summoned to 4923 North Albert Drive in reference to a welfare check on January 4, 2023.

In the news release, Enoch police identified the suspect as Michael Haight, 42. Authorities also held a press conference on the murder-suicide.

1. Police Say Michael Haight Shot His Wife, Her Mother & His Five Children to Death

The two other deceased adults in the home were Haight’s wife, Tausha Haight, 40, and Tausha’s mother, Gail Earl, 78, the press release said.

The minors were identified as the Haight’s children: a female 17; a female, 12; a female, 7; a male, 7; and a male, 4, according to the release.

More information may be available as police collect evidence, interview witnesses, and perform autopsies, the release said.

2. Police Responded to the Home for a Welfare Check & Found the Victims All Shot

Police explained in the news release how they arrived at the scene.

“Concerned family and friends contacted police after not hearing from the victims,” the release said.

“Officers entered the residence at approximately 4 p.m. and discovered three adults and five minors deceased inside the home. Each appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds,” the release says.

3. Tausha Haight Filled Her Facebook Page With Family Photos

Tausha Haight filled her Facebook page with family photos in which she and her husband posed with their five children.

A 2018 photo on her page showed Haight with her husband and some of their children standing in front of a Jesus Christ statue.

4. The Motive Remains Unclear

Police did not release a motive in the news release.

The release says that, “while this intense investigation is ongoing, investigators currently believe there are no suspects outstanding.”

Police wrote that evidence “suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home.”

Police wrote: “We join with all who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and want to express our condoelences to the family and friends of the victims.”

5. Utah’s Governor Tweeted That ‘Our Hearts Go Out to All Those Affected by This Senseless Violence’

Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox tweeted condolences, “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson tweeted, “What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight.”

