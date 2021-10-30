Michigan vs MSU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Something has to give in a battle of unbeaten rivals when No. 6 Michigan (7-0) meets No. 8 Michigan State (8-0) on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Michigan State online:

Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

No. 6 Michigan (7-0) and No. 8 Michigan State (7-0) have everything on the line Saturday in Lansing, Michigan.

The winner has an inside track to the Big Ten Conference east division title and continues its chances for the College Football Playoff. The victor also gets the Paul Bunyan rivalry game trophy and bragging rights for a year.

Michigan won most of its first seven games convincingly but squeaked by Nebraska on Oct. 9 in a 33-29 win. Rutgers also stayed within a score of the Wolverines, in a 20-13 loss on Sept. 25.

The Wolverines impose their will with a tough ground game led by running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. Corum has 729 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Haskins has 602 yards and 10 touchdowns. Donovan Edwards can also make plays as he averages 6.3 yards per carry.

Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara has 1,115 yards passing, five touchdowns, and an interception this season. He completes 63% of his passes.

McNamara has success spreading the ball around. Cornelius Johnson leads the Wolverines in receiving with 17 catches for 312 and three touchdowns. After Johnson, the Wolverines have five other receivers with 11 or more receptions and 125 or more yards.

Defensively, Michigan State has shown the ability to counter almost any offense it faces. The Spartans held each of their first seven opponents to 21 points or less with one exception. Western Kentucky scored 31 on Oct. 2 when the Spartans prevailed in a 48-31 shootout.

Nebraska notably took the Spartans to overtime, but the Spartans squeaked out the win 23-20 on Sept. 25. Indiana also stayed within a score of the Spartans, falling 20-15 on Oct. 16 when the Spartans last played.

Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne has 1,701 yards passing, a 61.2% completion rate, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Thorne runs with the ball a fair amount — 96 yards on 38 carries — and has two rushing touchdowns.

Thorne has two go-to receivers in Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor. Both have more than 500 yards and five or more touchdowns this season. Tre Mosley also contributes often in the passing game with 321 yards on 21 catches this season.

Spartans running back Kenneth Walker has a strong season going with 997 yards and nine touchdowns. Jordon Simmons provides some relief for Walker, averaging 5.28 carries per game and 4.9 yards per carry.

Michigan’s defense has kept teams in check thus far with Nebraska being the only team to score 20 points or more against the Wolverine defense. Linebacker David Ojabo and defensive end Adam Hutchinson both have five sacks this season. Defensive back Daxton Hill is a force in the secondary with two interceptions and four pass deflections this season.

The Wolverines offense will need to watch out for Spartans defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, who has 5.5 sacks this season. Safety Xavier Henderson leads the team in tackles with 37, and he has two sacks and an interception. The Spartans have a deep secondary as six different players have picked off passes this season.