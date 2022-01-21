MSU vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 8-ranked Wisconsin Badgers put their seven-game win streak on the line Friday night when they face the No. 14-ranked Michigan State Spartans in a marquee Big Ten battle at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

First place in the Big Ten conference is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten, #8 AP Poll) and the Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten, #14 AP Poll) face-off on Friday night in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin comes into the marquee matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, in which they’ve scored 70 or more points in each contest. The Badgers have equaled their best start in program history of 15-2, which was also accomplished by the 2014-15 team.

Leading the charge for Wisconsin is sophomore guard Johnny Davis, who has elevated his game to an elite level in his second collegiate season. The 6-5 guard leads the squad in points (22.1), rebounds (7.5), and assists (2.5) per game through the first 17 contests.

“He’s just a special talent, and he’s got good teammates around him that find him and put him in good position,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said following the Badgers’ 82-76 win over Northwestern this past Tuesday.

Davis scored a team-best 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.

The highlight of the night was a 60-foot three-pointer banked in at the buzzer before halftime by freshman guard Chucky Hepburn, who tallied 14 points on the stats sheet.

Chuck it up, @ChuckyHepburn! 🙌 14 points for Chucky tonight, including this halftime buzzer beater from downtown Chicago! pic.twitter.com/HKiIgLXv5p — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 19, 2022

Two other Badgers are averaging double digits in scoring this season, with senior guard Brad Davison putting up 15.1 ppg and junior forward Tyler Wahl netting 11.0 ppg.

Wisconsin has performed well against the top competition so far this season, compiling a nation-best 10 wins against teams from Quad 1 and Quad 2.

Michigan State will serve as one of Wisconsin’s toughest opponents to date. The Spartans are only a half a game behind Wisconsin in the conference standings and have won nine of their last ten contests.

Northwestern upset Michigan State on Saturday, 64-62, snapping the Spartans’ nine-game winning streak.

Michigan State did themselves in against the Wildcats, turning the ball over 17 times in a sloppy effort. Northwestern shot only 34.8% from the field in the game, becoming the first team to defeat a top 10 opponent on the road while connecting on that low of a field goal percentage since 2005 when Iowa State upset No. 2 Kansas with a similar poor-shooting display.

Junior forward Julius Marble scored a career-high 18 points in the loss and grabbed four rebounds.

Senior forward Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring this season, averaging 14.2 ppg, while freshman guard Max Christie is also tallying double digits per game with 10.4. Seven-foot senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. provides strength in the paint, averaging 9.7 ppg and a team-leading 7.1 rpg per game.

One of the Spartan’s strengths is dishing the ball around, as they come into Friday’s action tied for 16th in the country in assists per game (17.0).

Michigan State leads the all-time series over Wisconsin, 83-66. The Badgers won the lone meeting between the two programs last season, 85-76, in East Lansing on Dec. 25, 2020.