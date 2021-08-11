Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium Live Stream on YouTube [VIDEO]

Mike Lindell, the controversial My Pillow CEO, is streaming a 72-hour cyber symposium devoted to his 2020 election conspiracy theories. See videos from the cyber symposium throughout this article. You can also see a live stream of the cyber symposium via YouTube below.

According to Newsweek, Lindell spoke to a live crowd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and he claimed the cyber symposium was hacked, delaying it briefly. Daily Beast also reported that this claim delayed day one of Lindell’s live streamed event.

Here’s the live stream:





Play



Cyber Symposium – Frankspeech.com Join us on our Telegram Channel @ t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx Cyber Symposium – Live from FrankSpeech.com – Mike Lindell August 10th -12th starting on 9am CT Tuesday, August 10, 2021 #mikelindell #livestreaming #cybersymposium 2021-08-10T00:32:49Z

Clips from the cyber symposium were also shared widely on Twitter, where they were mocked by some.

Mike Lindell says he’s not going to eat and that he’s going to stay on stage for 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/gBsRjGPNgq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 10, 2021

“We need to get the word out,” Lindell said during day one, according to Newsweek. “Because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history.”

Mike Lindell calls Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg "criminals," then threatens, "they're gonna be the first one when we melt down the machines to make bars." #wut It's just getting crazier and crazier. pic.twitter.com/sUJEidZWuA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

Lindell gives more information on the 72-hour event through his website Frankspeech.com. Once you put your email and phone number into the boxes to access the website, you can access Lindell’s website, including his television broadcasts. “Cyber Symposium Live Stream will begin at 9 AM CT, Tuesday, August 10th. Be sure to Tune-In & tell your friends!!” his website says, but, again, the start was delayed. The website adds that the event is private. However, video clips have hit social media.

Mike Lindell says they have enough evidence to convict everyone in the country. pic.twitter.com/X6M4XSSh0k — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 10, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindell Is Offering a $5 Million Challenge for Any Attendee Who can Prove His Data Wrong

Lindell is focusing his cyber symposium on his unproven election claims, which have been derided as a conspiracy theory. His website says the cyber symposium is running from August 10-12.

The page contains a special on pillows. “Click Here to Download and Print Mike’s 8.5×11 Save Our Country Flyer to Share with Your Friends, Family, Church, State and Local Government!” the page also reads.

On the website, Lindell urges people to sign up to gain access to “this important platform.” He called it a “critical time in history. Please help save our country.” The website contains tabs for news, TV, podcasts, cyber symposium, and 2020 “election crime.” His website includes articles that say things like, “Scientific Proof: Internationally Renowned Physicist Absolutely Proves 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber-Crime in World History.”

Yet his claims of election conspiracies remain unproven and have been countered by experts and courts.

On his website, he says, “Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium 2021 will be LIVE on FrankSpeech.com. Starting August 10th, a non-stop, 72-hour event will be held with a 5 million dollar challenge! Exciting, right? But why such a huge prize, and what is this event all about?”

The website further explains, “Most people are aware that Mike Lindell has ruffled a few feathers. After all, actively questioning the 2020 election results is a serious point of contention. Now with a billion-dollar lawsuit with Dominion and millions lost from big name companies pulling his pillows, Mike Lindell has prepared for battle. Between the release of hot-button documentaries that expose the problems with the results and gathering information, Mike Lindell is ready to begin his showdown.”

This Mike Lindell "Cyber Symposium" … might be the worst political event I've ever seen? He's just ranting and raving endlessly pic.twitter.com/2wPUXBeYZH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

It continues, “For opposing the results, the Democratic Party and other dissenters have mocked this effort. Most of all, they’re saying that this data does not exist. However, Mike Lindell is willing to put his money where his mouth is with this upcoming Cyber Symposium!”

Who can attend?

Just Mike Lindell sitting in his undies in public nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/N2necPE21z — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 4, 2021

“The Cyber Symposium is a private event, allowing invitees from different industries to interact and work together for a better future. Despite Biden’s title of the ‘Great Unifier,’ he hasn’t exactly done a great job. And now that tensions are running high, it’s time to get active. During this event, Mike Lindell will be revealing cyber data and packet captures from the 2020 November Election,” Lindell wrote.

“For our attendees, they have one goal. Find proof that this cyber data is not valid data from the November Election. For the people who are able to find the evidence, 5 million is their reward. Seems insane, right? But this is real! Despite the mockery, it doesn’t hide this simple truth. Regardless of political affiliation, a corrupt election system is disastrous for all of us. That is why everyone should be fighting to find out the truth. And this 72-hour event has been put together by Mike Lindell to do just that. Our voting system should not be second-guessed, and when it is, Americans need to stand up.”

So this appears to be the big news from Mike Lindell's cyber symposium. They are saying Jena Griswold, the Colorado Secretary of State, along with Dominion "raided" the elections department of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (with a search warrant). pic.twitter.com/PvSSpxYq8E — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 11, 2021

According to ENM News, Lindell “capped the first day of his election symposium Tuesday with a keynote appearance by embattled Tina Peters, a county clerk and recorder who delivered her address hours after she says her office was raided as part of an investigation into a potential election security breach.”

Daily Beast reported that Lindell spent part of the cyber symposium’s first moments slamming Fox News. “Shame on you, Fox! They’re disgusting that they haven’t talked about this election!” Lindell said, according to Daily Beast. “At least we know where CNN and all these terrible outlets come from, but at least they attack, and then we can at least get the word out!”

Reaction Varied on Social Media

I give Mike Lindell 27 hours until he collapses. — Beau Bo-B'Deaux (@ChubbahBubbah) August 11, 2021

Lindell pledged to stay up for 72 hours, forgoing lunch breaks.

Here are some of the comments on social media:

“I feel like Mike Lindell is a true believer who’s surrounded by people taking advantage of his mania and lack of computer knowledge,” wrote one page.

“the only thing mike lindell accomplished in the last year was…selling a crazy amount of pillows. in a way, there is some respect to the hustle lol,” wrote another.

“I give Mike Lindell 27 hours until he collapses,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Since Republicans tried to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote, shouldn’t they be at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium. It was never about election integrity. It was always about the BIG LIE,” wrote another.

READ NEXT: Abigail Elphick, the ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’