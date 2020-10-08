WATCH: Does Mike Pence Have Pink Eye During the VP Debate?

During the 2020 vice presidential debate on October 7, Senator Kamala Harris faced off against Vice President Mike Pence. While viewers were trying to focus on their answers to moderator Susan Page’s questions, they couldn’t help but wonder if Pence was infected with pink eye.

While Pence, 61, has not tested positive for coronavirus while much The White Staff has contracted COVID-19, including President Donald Trump, it appears that there’s an irritation in his left eye.

What’s wrong with Pence’s eye? Anyone else seeing this? You know, pink eye is a sign of Covid-19.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/aZGGR2VfJH — Lady Liviana 🌊 (@RomulanX) October 8, 2020

Twitter users wondered if pink eye was a symptom of coronavirus, a sign of a different type of infection, or if Pence was punched in the face.

Tell me if I'm wrong but Pence's left eye looks infected. — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) October 8, 2020

what’s up w Pence’s eye pic.twitter.com/6xMeybbLlf — Chas LiBretto (@ChasLiBretto) October 8, 2020

Did someone punch Mike Pence in the eye? pic.twitter.com/KWxBrnRgH0 — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) October 8, 2020

does pence have pink eye? #debates pic.twitter.com/49GaEg32ju — The Bride of Gladys Goldfine 👰🏻🎃 (@GoldenObsession) October 8, 2020

Pink Eye Is a Symptom of COVID-19

Pence looks ill! What wrong with his left eye?? I need answers. yikes pic.twitter.com/EQXOh47GRk — Omarosa (@OMAROSA) October 8, 2020



“Some COVID-19 patients have ocular symptoms, and maybe novel coronaviruses are present in the conjunctival secretions of patients with COVID-19,” said researcher Dr. Liang Liang of the ophthalmology department at China Three Gorges University in Yichang, as reported by WebMD.

“The conjunctiva is a thin, transparent layer of tissue that lines the inner eyelid and covers part of the white of the eye,” WebMD reports. “Liang said the coronavirus may invade it in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. That means the virus can be spread if someone rubs an infected eye and then touches someone else — or during an eye examination, the study authors suggested.”

