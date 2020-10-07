Where Is Trump? The Lincoln Project Fuels Speculation After 2-Day Absence

Donald Trump returned to The White House on October 5 following a three-day stay at Walter Reed Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus, however, the president hasn’t been seen in public since he gave a salute and two thumbs up from the balcony on Monday.

On October 7, The Lincoln Project, a group of former Republicans who oppose Trump, fueled speculation on the president’s whereabouts with the hashtag “Where Is Trump,” which immediately went viral with users online sharing their personal thoughts on his two-day absence.

The Lincoln Project’s official account tweeted out to their 2.4 million followers, “Trump hasn’t been seen on camera for 44 hours. Where is the president? We need 5000 people to respond to this tweet with #WhereIsTrump. Come out of the basement, Donald.”

Within the hour, way more than 5,000 people responded to their speculative tweet. While Trump has remained extremely active on Twitter, after The Lincoln Project pointed out that it’s been over 44 hours since the president has made a live media appearance, despite what the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley has reported, users online speculated that Trump must be attempting to hide the severity of his COVID-19 symptoms from the public.

Trump: Don't Let Coronavirus Dominate YouOct.06 — President Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed where he was treated for Covid-19. He posted a video to Twitter saying “didn’t feel so good” but tells viewers to not let virus “dominate you.” 2020-10-06T21:20:48Z

Many Twitter members directly pulled from the statements Trump’s made in the pre-taped video he posted on Twitter after leaving Walter Reed. In the clip, Trump urges Americans to not be afraid of COVID-19 and to not let it dominate your life. Other users online compared Trump’s current campaign activities to that of former Vice President Joe Biden.

One person tweeted, “Biden is doing town halls, making speeches in Gettysburg, and working his ass off, while Trump is hiding in The White House sleepy as f***. #WhereIsTrump.”

#WhereIsTrump Stuffing his face and ROID TWEETING pic.twitter.com/aGH9quMVGS — Pandamic🐼🌿Trump is the Virus (@pandazed) October 7, 2020

#WhereIsTrump "Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it Donald. Where you at? pic.twitter.com/1Xo4Jyuy4U — Jon Smyth (@JonSmyth01) October 7, 2020

#WhereIsTrump

I found him Back in the bunker again pic.twitter.com/GPRTaX7xNu — 🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 Patriotic Snowflake 🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@SilencedSnowfl1) October 7, 2020

Another person speculated in their tweet, “#WhereIsTrump? They posted his marine so we would think he was in the oval, but I think he left through the underground tunnels to go back to Walter Reed!”

Trump Supporters Defended The President's Absence

Democrats are such a pathetic bunch.

By the way the President of the United States was just released from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/xSjHiXTG4U — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) October 7, 2020



Right-wing Twitter users felt Trump was being wrongfully attacked for his media absence. One person tweeted, “The Lincoln Project can eat my ass. #WhereIsTrump ? The White House, you miserable cretin. He’s in the fucking White House. Where he lives. Where he is supposed to be staying indoors to quarantine because he has #COVID . Like everyone is supposed to do if they get COVID. The F***.”

Christian conservative Carmine Sabia tweeted, “Trump is seen on camera – Oh no. He is going to infect everyone. It is invasion of the virus snatchers. Sound the alarm. Trump not seen on camera for 48 hours – #WhereIsTrump?”

Trump Appeared to Have Trouble Breathing Outside the White House, Adding Further Speculation to the President’s Whereabouts

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020



Trump was extremely proud that he was being discharged from the hospital on Monday. He tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. … I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The president also notified his constituents that his illness would not derail his campaign efforts. He tweeted, “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”

This is quite the interesting question. After a slew of Tweets this morning…he hasn't been seen since he could barely breathe on the balcony of the #WhiteHouse. So… #WhereIsTrump ? https://t.co/AG376fSAMn — Blue Wave Commentary #Resist #VoteBlue (@charleyw) October 7, 2020

Aside from the concern for the safety and well-being of White House staffers, Twitter users commented on how Trump appeared to have trouble breathing after removing his mask. One person tweeted, “Closeup video of trump on the balcony clearly shows that he is still having difficulty breathing.”

Did anyone else take note that @realDonaldTrump was struggling to breath when he got to the top of the @WH stairs? That’s why he stood there for so long. He was struggling. — Cathy Rosen (@rockinrosen) October 5, 2020

Numerous people on Twitter commented on Trump’s struggle to breathe after walking up The White House steps. One person tweeted, “I know what it’s like not to be able to breath. More asthma attacks than I can count. When I watch the tape of Trump getting back to the White House…I am willing to bet he is still having breathing issues & will be back at Walter Reed shortly. Can’t believe a word he says.”

#Trump looked like he was out of breath when he got to the top of the stairs at the White House. You can see him breathing heavily after he took off his mask. #COVID19 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/5DlHv6BkXW — Peter C. Cook (@petercook) October 5, 2020

is it me or was trump breathing KINDA hard? 😭 — silk shirt pj (@pjhoody) October 5, 2020

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician said during a press conference before Trump’s release that he was not fully “out of the woods” for another week. Trump and first lady Melania Trump first announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday, October 2. Based on that timeline, even if his symptoms have subsided, he may still be highly contagious to those he comes in contact with, according to the CDC.

Trump just took off his mask and walked into the White House without his mask on while he was surrounded by people and still contagious. pic.twitter.com/eaEmhPpzvY — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 5, 2020

