Milwaukee Highway Workers Struck on I-94 Are ‘Conscious & Breathing,’ Sheriff Says

Two highway employees are “conscious and breathing” after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 94 on January 29 in Milwaukee County, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted to X.

In the initial statement posted to X, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department said the workers were on an interstate on-ramp when a vehicle struck their car. They were then hit by their own vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s statement.

“INCIDENT ALERT: 3 HWY employees have been struck @ the spur at/near the I94 N/College Ave on-ramp. They were out of their vehicle when an oncoming vehicle struck their vehicle and their vehicle struck them. Multiple fire depts responded. All 3 were conscious & breathing,” the Sheriff’s statement said.

The Department added, “No further info about the victims” or “about the striking vehicle/driver is available at this time.”

However, WISN-TV later reported that two of the injured men were highway employees; the third was the man in the striking vehicle, the television station reported.

WTMJ-TV obtained video from traffic cameras that shows the emergency response to the scene.

The Wife of 1 of the Injured Highway Workers Called the Incident 1 of Her ‘Biggest Nightmares’

The wife of one of the injured highway workers told Fox6 that the three men were all taken to Froedtert Hospital after the incident.

“I got a phone call at 3:10 a.m. and it was Mark saying he was hit by a car. My worst fear ever with him working third shift,” Lisa Hammer told Fox 6.

“It’s been one of my biggest nightmares that that would happen and it came true today. My biggest question was, was he OK? Because even when you’re not OK you can still talk,” she told the television station.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two highway workers or the suspect. They have also not provided further details about what led to the incident. Authorities have also not released updated conditions for the injured men following the “conscious and breathing” account.

Fatal Work Injuries Totaled 105 in a Recent Year in Wisconsin, With People Working in Construction & Transportation Industries at the Greatest Risk, a Governmental Report Says

Working in the construction industry can be dangerous.

“Fatal work injuries totaled 105 in 2021 for Wisconsin, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

“The construction and extraction occupational group and the transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of fatal workplace injuries with 22 each,” the report says.

“In Wisconsin, transportation incidents resulted in 36 fatal work injuries and accounted for 34 percent of all fatal workplace injuries in the state. (See chart 2 and table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were up from 29 over the year,” it adds.

“Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal event in 2021, accounting for 38 percent of fatal work injuries. Falls, slips, and trips was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by both exposure to harmful substances or environments and violence and other injuries by persons or animals (15 percent each) and contact with objects and equipment (14 percent).”

