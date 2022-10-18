Misrach Ewunetie: Missing Princeton University Student Sought

Misrach Ewunetie is a missing Princeton University student in New Jersey who has not been seen since Friday, October 14, 2022.

“The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing,” Princeton University wrote in a statement posted on its Facebook page. She is considered a missing person; it is not clear whether foul play or a mental health issue or something else is involved.

You can submit tips anonymously here.

A woman wrote on the university’s comment thread, “Just in the case she is reading these…please reach out to those who care. Or anyone here. I care, and don’t know you. If there is foul play here, someone knows something. Speak up.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ewunetie Was Last Seen ‘in the Vicinity of Scully Hall,’ the University Says

Ewunetie is from Cleveland, Ohio. She is a member of the class of 2024, according to Planet Princeton. “She is majoring in sociology with a certificate in the applications of computing.”

According to Princeton’s statement, Ewunetie, 20, “was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall.”

“She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion,” the statement read.

“Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.”

Missing person posters were circulated around campus.

According to the Daily Princetonian, the campus is on fall break. That means that many students are not on campus.

Ewunetie Has ‘Not Been in Touch With Her Family or Friends in Several Days’

The university also provided an update, writing,

UPDATE, 5 P.M. OCT. 18: The Department of Public Safety continues working to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or by submitting an anonymous tip…

According to the Daily Princetonian, Ewunetie is a member of “New College West (NCW).”

The Dean wrote students that Ewunetie “has not been in touch with her family or friends in several days” and is a missing person, according to the college newspaper.

Other well-wishers left comments on the university’s comment thread:

“Something doesn’t make sense. So many cameras and phone tracking and nothing yet????”

“Praying for her safe return🙏🙏🙏”

“This is frightening and I trust the school will keep us posted on her status? Praying for her safe return. Prayers also for her family who must be beyond themselves with worry.”

The missing person alert has moved a lot of people on campus and social media.

“Hello friends and family, I hope you all are doing well. We are chugging along praise God,” a woman wrote her Facebook page.

“I saw this post on a private group post and I am deeply touched by the disappearance of this young lady. Please let us help her family by sharing their contact information. I pray that she will be reunited with her loved ones soon.”

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?