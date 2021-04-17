How to Watch Mississippi State Football Spring Game Online

Mike Leach gets a chance to showcase his high-flying Mississippi State offense as the Bulldogs take the field for their Spring Game on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be on SEC Network Plus. That’s a streaming-only option that can be watched via ESPN.com or the ESPN app, but you’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch.

But if you don’t have a cable subscription to sign in with, here are some other ways you can watch the 2021 Mississippi State football spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual FuboTV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your FuboTV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 100-plus other TV channels via FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Mississippi State spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual AT&T TV app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with your AT&T TV credentials

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network Plus is in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Mississippi State spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Hulu app, but you can watch it on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Hulu credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Mississippi State spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Note: SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual Sling TV app, but you can watch on the ESPN app or website by signing in with Sling TV credentials

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network Plus isn’t available on the actual and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up, you can watch the Mississippi State spring game via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.