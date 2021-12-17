‘Mistletoe in Montana’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The next film in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate is “Mistletoe in Montana,” premiering Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Mistletoe in Montana’ Preview

Melissa Joan Hart is a staple of holiday movies and now she’s back in Lifetime’s “Mistletoe in Montana,” as the owner of Paradise Ranch who has been “unlucky in love.”

The Lifetime description reads:

Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air.

What’s crazy about this particular holiday movie is that it is based on something that happened in Hart’s real life.

She tells TV Insider, “I went to my cousin’s wedding, and this is kind of her love story. It’s the opposite, though: She went to the dude ranch, fell in love with a wrangler and then they ended up getting married at the ranch. Instead of ripped from the headlines, it’s ripped out of our real life.”

She also said that the reason she keeps coming back to Lifetime to do holiday movies is that they let the stars and creators think outside the box.

“They allow us to go outside the formula a little more, I think. There’s a bit more comedy infused,” said Hart, though she added that they always have to find that happy ending because that’s what people want at Christmastime.

Hart also revealed that the person who tops her co-star wishlist is “Scrubs” star Donald Faison.

“I’m madly in love with Donald Faison. We went to high school together. I had him on ‘Sabrina,’ and that’s the only time I ever got to work with him. I’ve been trying to find any reason to [do it again],” said Hart.

The rest of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate includes:

December 18: “Toying With the Holidays”

December 19: “Under the Christmas Tree”

December 20: “Candy Cane Candidate”

December 21: “The Christmas Ball”

December 22: “It Takes a Christmas Village”

December 23: “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas”

December 24: “Hot Chocolate Holiday”

December 25: “Writing Around the Christmas Tree”

“Mistletoe in Montana” premieres Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Lifetime.