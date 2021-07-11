MLB Futures Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Futures Game will pit National League prospects against American League prospects at Denver’s Coors Field on Sunday.

In the US, the game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on MLB Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 MLB Futures Game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MLB Network and 130-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 MLB Futures Game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MLB Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 MLB Futures Game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

MLB Network is included in Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle or the Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with MLB Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 MLB Futures Game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

MLB Futures Game 2021 Preview

The Futures Game rosters are headlined by Adley Rutschman, a catcher currently with the Baltimore Orioles’ Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox.

The Orioles selected the now-23-year-old with the first overall pick in 2019, and he’s lived up to the selection; MLB.com lists him as the second-best prospect in the majors’ pipeline. The site’s top prospect, shortstop Wander Franco, was recently called up to the Tampa Bay Rays and won’t participate in the exhibition.

“My goal is to be the best player that ever played the game. That’s the ultimate goal,” Rutschman told MLB.com. “But more suited to me is: I just want to reach my potential. That’s changed for me, in a sense. When I was younger, it was all about: I want to be the greatest. Now it’s: I just want to be the best Adley Rutschman I can be. And I think, in my mind, that player is very good and very successful.”

In 56 games this season, all in Double-A, the former Oregon State Beavers standout has hit .283/.413/.507 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI while impressing defensively.

“He’s different. He’s very confident,” Baysox manager Buck Britton said, per MLB.com. “Every day, same Adley. And the skills, the God-given abilities, jump off the chart. This game comes easy to him. Behind the plate, we have metrics, and he’s on top of the league in all of those metrics.”

Among the National League pitchers who could get a chance to try to limit Rutschman at the dish is Max Meyer, a Florida Marlins prospect selected third overall in 2020.

MLB.com’s top pitching prospect, coming in at No. 20 overall, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher has pitched to a 1.67 ERA through 11 starts for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos this season, striking out 54 across as many innings.

“All of the guys playing behind me right now, all of the coaches and teammates I’ve had throughout my career, they’ve all helped me get to this point,” Meyer said of reaching the Futures Game, according to the Pensacola News Journal. “It’s a really cool experience, I’m sure. I can’t wait to go out there.”

The 22-year-old dominated in college with a heater-slider combination. He’s spent the past year developing a changeup and adjusting his fastball grip.

“Before, I felt like I had a little bit more side spinning, so it wasn’t like a true good fastball,” Meyer told MLB.com. “The velocity is still there, but I kind of tinkered with it. Now I’m getting more straight up spin, so it just has more life in the top of the zone.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.