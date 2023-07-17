Mohamad Barakat: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mohamad Barakat is the 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man who is accused of shooting three Fargo police officers on July 14, 2023, killing Officer Jake Wallin, according to a statement from Fargo police.

“The Fargo Police Department is identifying the names of those involved in the July 14, 2023 critical incident which occurred near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo,” the Fargo Police Department wrote, releasing the names of the officers, along with their photos.

The deceased officer was identified as “Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, a native of St. Michael, Minnesota.” A military veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan, Wallin had only been on the job for three months, according to Police Chief David Zibolski, who spoke in a news conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Police Chief Said That Mohamad Barakat Shot the Officers ‘for No Known Reason,’ Calling Him a ‘Violent Gunman’

In a news conference, Chief David Zibolski said for “no known reason at all a violent gunman attacked our officers, firing multiple rounds.”

According to Zibolski, police were responding to a traffic crash scene that they don’t believe Barakat was involved in. He also opened up on fire officials, Zibolski said.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, he said. “Our officers were out there performing their duties, investigating what we would say was a routine traffic accident,” said Zibolski. As they did that, he said, Barakat “began firing at them, striking three of them. He also fired shots at firefighters” who were tending to crash victims, but none of them was struck.

He said a fire truck was struck by gunfire.

Shannon Nichole, a motorist passing through the area, told KFGO: “I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down. My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door.”

Police have not released a photo or biographical information on Barakat. He said police had prior contact with Barakat, but nothing significant. He did not detail it. He did not explain where authorities believe Barakat got the weapon, and he did not identify the type of weapon.

Online records show Barakat living in Fargo at an apartment along 23rd Avenue. He said there was an investigation into whether it was an “ambush,” but added, “it does not appear he was part of the collision.”

All of the other addresses listed in public records for Barakat are also in Fargo.

2. Slain Officer Jake Wallin, Who Served in the Minnesota Army National Guard, Was in Field Training With the Fargo Police Department at the Time of His Death, Police Say

“Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, a native of St. Michael, Minnesota, was fatally shot in the incident,” police confirmed.

“Wallin, a graduate of Alexandria Technical and Community College and an attendee of the American Military University, served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and had professional experience in the security sector,” the Fargo police statement said.

“Jake was a graduate of Fargo Police Academy IV and became an FPD Officer on April 19, 2023. On that day, he was sworn into law enforcement by Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and his badge was pinned onto him by his father, Jeff,” the statement said. “Jake was in field training with the FPD at the time of his death. When asked to describe his interest in law enforcement, Jake stated that being an FPD Officer was an exciting opportunity to truly make a difference in this community. Officer Wallin was 23 years old.”

3. Fargo Police Identified the Critically Injured Officers as Andrew Dotas & Tyler Hawes

Fargo police also gave information about the injured officers.

“Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas is a six-year FPD team member. Dotas serves as an FPD Training Officer, a member of the Crowd Management Team, Red River Valley SWAT Negotiations Team and a department Motorcycle Officer. Dotas is also a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard,” they wrote.

Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes “was Wallin’s classmate in FPD Academy IV, becoming an FPD Officer on April 19, 2023; he is currently completing FPD field training. Hawes attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated with a degree in Psychology,” the release said.

“Prior to joining FPD, he worked as a Corrections Officer. Dotas and Hawes sustained gunshot wounds and are currently in critical stable conditions with serious injuries at a local healthcare facility,” the release said.

4. Mohamad Barakat Was Shot to Death by Jake Wallin’s Training Officer, Police Say

The ND Capitol shines with the line tonight as we all pray for the Fargo Police Department and their fallen officer pic.twitter.com/GNedtcs3OY — Jace Beehler (@JaceBeehler) July 17, 2023

Barakat was shot to death by Fargo Police Officer Zachary Robinson, the Fargo police statement said.

“Barakat, a 37-year-old Fargo resident, was transported from the scene to a local healthcare facility where he later died,” it says.

Robinson, an officer for seven years, “was serving as Wallin’s Training Officer at the time of the incident. Robinson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NDBCI) conducts an investigation into the use of force,” the release says.

“The Fargo Police Department’s standard operating procedure is to place officers involved in officer-involved shootings on administrative leave until the investigation into the use of force has been completed.”

5. The Police Chief Called Mohamad Barakat’s Actions ‘a Heinous & Unthinkable Act of Aggression’

Our deepest condolences go out to the Fargo Police Department, their families and the whole Fargo community after the tragic incident that took place yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/3IIUyKexD1 — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) July 15, 2023

A 25-year-old female Fargo resident “was also shot during the critical incident. She was transported from the scene to a local healthcare facility with serious injuries,” police wrote in the statement.

“The events of the last 24 hours have been among the most difficult in our department’s nearly 150-year history. This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and the entire metro community,” Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said in the statement.

“As we all try to comprehend what has transpired and mourn the impact on our team and the entire community, we are bracing for extremely difficult days ahead. We know that we are joined by our metro community in this process and that brings comfort to all of us. Our hearts are heavy, but I can assure you that we never take your support for granted; we can profoundly feel the fabric of this community in your actions, words of encouragement and acts of kindness. Together, we are and will remain the guardians of our Fargo community.”

READ NEXT: The Real Story of Tim Ballard.