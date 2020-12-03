Monolith Locations & Sightings: See the Structures’ Maps, Coordinates, & Photos

Three mysterious monoliths have been seen so far — two in the United States and one in Romania. Two of the three have disappeared, but the third monolith in California is still standing as of the time of publication. Where were these monoliths located? What clues do we have about their origin so far? Here’s everything you need to know about maps of the monoliths and coordinates for where they were found, along with photos comparing what they look like.

The First Monolith Was Found in Utah & Later Disappeared

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property…" More: https://t.co/ZXJDGzxDaD pic.twitter.com/xXHdijk496 — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) November 29, 2020

The first of the three monoliths was found in Utah. It was discovered on November 18 when the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was counting big horn sheep in the southeastern part of the state, the Bureau of Land Management shared. The monolith was installed in the ground in a remote area.

Google Earth images seemed to indicate that the structure had been there at least since 2015 or 2016, but Lt. Nick Street of the Department of Public Safety said it could have been there for as long as 40 or 50 years, Daily Mail reported. Because of the timeline, one theory is that it might have been part of a series of art pieces made by John McCracken, who died in 2011.

Reddit users managed to track the monolith’s location in a thread here. Here’s the location they found on Google Earth. Another person in the Reddit discussion shared a link on Google Maps of the approximate location for where the monolith used to be, which you can see below. Heavy hasn’t visited this location, so cannot confirm if it is exactly accurate. It is difficult to get to, which is likely why it wasn’t discovered for so long, experts have said.

On the night of November 27, the structure was taken.

We may not know if an extraterrestrial or earthling installed the “monolith” structure, but we can confirm that it has been taken by an unknown party or parties. More: https://t.co/zmlHF4kPn9 #monolith #utahmonolith #utah pic.twitter.com/TiQMHK9cyM — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) November 30, 2020

Ross Bernards, a photographer from Colorado, said he saw a group of four men take the monolith. He said that once they made it fall, they cut it into pieces and hauled it away in a wheelbarrow. He told the Seattle Times that he heard one man say, “This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert.”

You can see Bernards’ post about what happened below.

Later, Sylvan Slacks posted on TikTok that he and his friends were responsible.

Andy Lewis, a BASE jumping guide and famous slackliner, told The Salt Lake Tribune that he was part of the group who had removed the monolith. He said they didn’t put the structure in place, but removed it to help the environment. The monolith’s origin is still unknown.

The 2nd Monolith in Romania Has Also Disappeared

A similar alien-looking pillar, was spotted in a Utah desert in the United States about two weeks ago. It disappeared after generating much excitement internationally among science-fiction fans 2/4 pic.twitter.com/wRNIMggkoN — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) December 1, 2020

A second monolith in Romania was found on November 26. This one was located on the Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, a few meters from the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, Daily Mail reported. It was on private property in a protected archaeological site.

Below is an approximate location for the monolith, according to reports placing it near the ancient Petrodava fortress in Romania. Keep in mind this is not an exact location, but an approximate map based on reports in the region.

This structure was about nine-feet tall. On November 30, it was gone, CNET reported. A local publication reported that “mysterious lights” were seen in the area around the time it disappeared.

The Third Monolith Is in California

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

The third monolith is similar in shape and size to the Utah monument. This one is located on the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, Atascadero News reported. It’s three-sides and is 10-feet tall by 18-inches wide. Like the Utah monolith, it appears to have rivets and to be welded on the sides.

On Reddit, users shared an approximate location for the Atascadero monolith as being at this location at the coordinates “35.4938903504617, -120.66098790465516.”

Paso Robles Daily reported that the monolith is at the top of Pine Mountain at Stadium Park. They provided the following approximate map in their story, showing Stadium Park Trail. Once again, this may not be an exact location, but the general area where you can find the monolith:

Gary Lyons, a local hiker, told KTVU that he saw the third monolith on Wednesday morning but didn’t see it the day before.

This one weighs about 200 pounds and isn’t attached to the ground, Atascadero News reported. It appears slightly slimmer than the Utah monument. Officials have warned hikers who visit to keep their distance, as a strong push might cause this one to fall over.

