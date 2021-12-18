Montana State vs SDSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Montana State (11-2) and South Dakota State (11-3) collide in the FCS semifinals with a trip to the title game in Texas on the line.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Montana State vs South Dakota State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Montana State vs South Dakota State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN2 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Montana State vs South Dakota State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Montana State vs South Dakota State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Montana State vs South Dakota State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Montana State vs South Dakota State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Montana State vs SDSU Preview

After a year of hibernation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Montana State Bobcats find themselves in the FCS semifinals.

The Bobcats dropped their regular season finale to rival Montana 29-10 on Nov. 20 and haven’t lost since. That included dethroning FCS spring season champion Sam Houston 42-19 on Dec. 11 in a convincing win, which ended the Bearkats’ 22-game winning streak.

Next, the Bobcats need to beat South Dakota State, which finished as the FCS runner-up in the spring. The Jackrabbits tripped a couple of times with an overtime loss and a last-second touchdown against rival South Dakota.





Play



South Dakota State vs South Dakota INSANE Ending | 2021 College Football The college football game between South Dakota State and South Dakota had an insane ending as South Dakota threw a hail mary on the final play of the game to stun the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State had the ball with eight seconds left and a 20-17 lead. It was fourth down and they attempted to… 2021-11-13T23:26:04Z

Otherwise, SDSU looks like a team on a mission after falling shy in Frisco, Texas, against the Bearkats in May. The unseeded Jackrabbits beat Sacramento State and Villanova on the road to reach the semifinals.

Notable regular season wins for the Jacks include a 27-19 win over fellow semifinalist North Dakota State on Nov. 6 and a 42-23 rout of FBS Colorado State on Sept. 3 to open the season. Montana State notably beat playoff team Eastern Washington 23-20 on Nov. 6.

Montana State overcame losing quarterback Matthew McKay to the transfer portal on Dec. 2. McKay had a strong season going for the Bobcats with 2,021 yards, 17 touchdowns, and a 62.2% completion rate.

Tommy Mellott guided the Bobcats at quarterback in the previous two playoff games with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

MSU leans on running back Isaiah Ifanse for its offense. Ifanse has 1,539 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns this season.

SDSU has a dangerous tandem of running backs with Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis. Strong has 1,575 yards and 17 touchdowns. Davis has 688 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackrabbits quarterback Chris Oladokun has been solid all season. He had 2,849 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, and a 62% completion rate.

Defensively, both the Bobcats and Jackrabbits have solid defenses — allowing under 20 points per game. The Jacks allowed 18.93 points and 346.7 yards per contest. The Bobcats surrender 13.15 points and 285.2 yards per game.

Notably, MSU contained a potent Sam Houston offense last week without cornerback Eric Zambrano, who may return for Saturday’s game. Zambrano has nine pass breakups, an interception, and 22 tackles this season.

Linebacker Adam Bock leads SDSU’s defense with 119 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and eight pass deflections.