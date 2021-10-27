Moonshiners Season 11 Streaming: How to Watch Live Online

Popular reality TV show “Moonshiners” returns for its 11th season on Wednesday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Moonshiners” Season 11 episodes online:

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Discovery Channel, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Discovery Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Moonshiners” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Moonshiners’ Season 11 Preview

Josh gets everyone on board to make his Green Lizard moonshine — would you try it? 🍉 📺 #Moonshiners returns Wednesday at 8PM on @Discovery and streams on @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/WkcUGb62Nm — Moonshiners (@MoonshinersTV) October 25, 2021

“Moonshiners” is a Discovery Channel reality TV series that follows the lives of people who make illegal moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains and rust belt — Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

This will be the first season to truly explore the impact the COVID-1i pandemic had on the illegal alcohol business — and guess what? It definitely helped out the moonshiners.

The Discovery Channel press release reads:

Following a challenging year of lockdowns, restrictions and skyrocketing demand for liquor, the backwoods economy of moonshine is booming like it’s the roaring twenties all over again. Business has never been better and there’s never been a higher demand for booze, but boom time for moonshine comes with a lot more risk… and a lot more law enforcement. This season on “Moonshiners,” Tickle, Tim Smith, Josh Owens, Mark Ramsey, Eric (Digger) Manes and the rest of the gang are back as the backwoods economy that drives their beloved way of life is thriving. But law enforcement is back on their game, forcing shiners to cross state lines to practice their craft and elude capture. After their stash house was raided by police last winter, Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson build the courage to return to the scene of the crime, but will they be ready to start a new backwoods operation across state lines? Forced to flee Tennessee after a police raid, Mark and Digger will soon discover the challenges of making good Tennessee Whiskey in a different state. Meanwhile, Tickle expands his partnership with Josh Owens and outlaw shiners Henry and Kenny Law, assembling a new mega still-site operation in Virginia, while new Louisiana moonshiner, Richard Landry, discovers a hot New Orleans market for outlaw absinthe. While the economic shutdown may be in the rearview… so is the law! But as only backwoods ‘shiners will know – boom times are for moonshine!

The premiere episode is titled “Boom Time for Moonshine” and the description reads, “Mark and Digger get raided by cops, forcing them to flee across state lines; Tickle and the Laws assemble a new operation as Josh heads their way with a truckload of fruit; Mike and Jerry build the courage to return to the scene of their own crime.”

Then on November 3 comes episode two, titled “Holy Grail of Moonshine.” Its description teases, “JB leads Mark and Digger to the secret site of Popcorn Sutton’s infamous last run; Mike and Jerry’s attempt to make a still from a used whiskey barrel blows up in their faces; Tickle, Josh and the Laws get ambushed, forcing them to run for the hills.”

“Moonshiners” season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.