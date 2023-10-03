Morgan State Active Shooter Incident Has Multiple Victims

An active shooter incident at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, left multiple people injured, according to NBC News and the Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Banner reported that at least four people were shot at the university. There is a “preliminary report of four individuals shot” on the university grounds, Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told CNN.

The Baltimore Sun also reported that the shooting occurred at, not just near, the campus.

There were initial reports that the gunman was shooting out of a dorm room. However, Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Banner, wrote on X, “There was concern the shots were being fired from an upper floor dorm window, but it now appears they found a projectile inside the room with a shot out window, and it’s now believed shots were fired from outside.”

There was concern the shots were being fired from an upper floor dorm window, but it now appears they found a projectile inside the room with a shot out window, and it's now believed shots were fired from outside — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) October 4, 2023

Baltimore police confirmed, “BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area.” That address is in proximity to campus.

The police statement did not reveal the number of condition of victims, the motive, or whether a suspect is in custody. However, NBC News reported that, according to a police spokesperson, “multiple people have been shot.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Morgan State University Asked People to Stay Clear of the Area ‘Surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall & the Murphy Fine Arts Center’

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

“Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place,” Morgan State University wrote on X.

ATF Baltimore wrote that it was responding to the scene. “ATF Special Agents are responding to assist our @BaltimorePolice partners at the scene of an active shooter situation, 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Please avoid the area. Those nearby should shelter in place,” the ATF wrote on X.

Photos From the Scene Showed Morgan State Students Sheltering in Place

Officers have a number of students sheltered in place inside the building where the shooting is believed to have taken place @wjz pic.twitter.com/bvmSsrlVmz — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

Photos emerged showing Morgan State students sheltering in place.

“One man says he heard the gunshots and kids were running. Kids have been walking out of the building with their hands up as police move in. Waiting for an update from police @wjz,” Kelsey Kushner of WJZ-TV wrote on X.

She also reported that multiple victims were shot.

Morgan State is a historically Black university, according to CNN.

READ NEXT: Duane Davis, the Man Accused in Connection With Tupac Shakur’s Murder