Moscow Murders Update: Police Seek White Hyundai Elantra

There is an update in the Moscow murders case; Moscow, Idaho, police are seeking a “white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra” in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

“Moscow Police are Asking for the Community’s Help,” the police press release, issued on December 7, 2022, stated. It’s one of the first clues made public by police in the case.

The four students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – were stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in November 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moscow Police Say the Hyundai Elantra Was Seen in the ‘Immediate Area’ of the King Street Residence

Authorities revealed in the press release that the vehicle was spotted in the area of the students’ home “during the early morning hours of November 13th.” They stopped short of saying they believe it belonged to the killer or killers. However, authorities have previously said the students were likely killed during the early morning hours.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate,” the release stated.

“Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.”

The release continued:

If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line. Information can be submitted: • Tip Line: 208-883-7180

• Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

• Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho

Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders.

Police Are Removing Some of the Victims’ Belongings From the Home

Police also provided an update on December 6, 2022.

“Starting Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, and potentially into Thursday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, along with members of the department, will collect and remove some of the victims’ personal belongings from the residence, which are no longer needed for the investigation, so that they can be returned to the families,” they revealed.

“The items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until the families can collect the belongings. These arrangements were made in coordination with the families.”

They asked people to keep the roads clear so the transfer of property could be done “as privately as possible in an effort to maintain respect for the victims and their families.

They added: “The house remains an active crime scene, and progress continues to be made in the investigation. Moscow Police and investigative partners continue to work with the victim’s families on the investigation and ongoing developments.”

According to police, detectives “continue processing and working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips, and 1,084 digital media submissions. We believe someone has information that will add context to the picture investigators are creating of what occurred that evening. Our focus is the investigation, not the activities. Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders.”

They noted: “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public. There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false information.”

