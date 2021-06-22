How to Watch ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Season 2 Online

The witchy, action-packed “Motherland: Fort Salem” is back for its sophomore season on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Freeform, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. Like Sling, this option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Freeform is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Motherland: Fort Salem live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Season 2 Preview





When we last saw these U.S. Army spellcasters, witches Raelle (Taylor Hickson), Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), and Tally (Jessica Sutton) graduated from their basic training courses and were immediately taken to rescue the hidden Tarim witches by Genderal Alder (Lyne Renee). But of course, there were dozens of obstacles in the way.

Tally ended up taking on the role of sacrificing her youth to keep the general alive, while Raelle was stabbed and Abigail had to save her life. We also found out that Raelle’s mother Willa (Diana Pavlovska) was not actually dead and had been the one controlling Scylla (Amalia Holm) all season.

Now in season two, Raelle, Abigail, and Tally “confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch hunters, The Camarilla,” according to Freeform’s press release.

It continues:

In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?

The premiere episode is titled “Of the Blood” and its description promises, “Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities.”

Then on June 29 comes episode two, “Abomination.” Its description reads, “The Unit begins War College, introducing them to their Coven and new challenges. Anacostia and Scylla find themselves unlikely partners in a dangerous mission. Tally mentors a new recruit.”

And on July 6 comes episode three, “A Tiffany.” Its description says, “Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role. Tally begins to question her unsettling dreams. Anacostia and Scylla form a plan to infiltrate the enemy further.”

“Motherland: Fort Salem” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

