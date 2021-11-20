MSU vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1) head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) in a huge Big Ten showdown at The Shoe.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Ohio State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan State vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan State vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan State vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan State vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Michigan State vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Preview

The Spartans are coming off a 40-21 win over Maryland last weekend. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was lights out in the victory, completing 22 of 30 passes for 287 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The Spartans gained 481 total yards of offense, and they were efficient on third down, completing eight of 13 attempts.

Michigan State has been one of the more pleasant surprises this season, and Mel Tucker‘s team isn’t done yet. “We put ourselves in position to play meaningful games in November,” Tucker said, “so we have a tremendous challenge ahead going to Columbus this Saturday.”

“If you’re asking is the measuring stick Ohio State, the measuring stick is the standard that I have for the team, that I have for the team, what my expectations are,” Tucker added. “Then I communicate that to the staff and then it’s to the players. It doesn’t have anything to do with Ohio State or anybody else.”

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes haven’t lost since September 11, when they were beaten by a top-five Oregon team. OSU is fresh from a 59-31 beatdown of Purdue last weekend. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud completed 31 of 38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Miyan Williams added 117 yards on 14 carries. TreVeyon Henderson also had a good day on the ground, carrying the ball 13 times for 98 yards and two TDs in the win.

The Buckeyes now face one of the toughest challenges of their season when Tucker and company come to town.

“A very good team,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Michigan State, per The Columbus Dispatch. “They play with really good energy, like they’re really believing in what Mel’s doing up there. He’s certainly turned that roster quick over to a championship-level roster. They have really good players, and they’ve played well. They have a good scheme, so it’s going to be a challenge across the board.”

Ohio State is averaging 46.3 points a game, which is tops in the nation, and their defense is allowing 20.2 points a game, which is ranked 23rd overall. They’ll be facing in Michigan State squad that is putting up 34.6 points a game on offense, while allowing 22.5 points a game on defense.

“This is what it’s all about,” Day said. “A big game in November, having (ESPN) GameDay in town, a top-10 matchup. This is why you come to Ohio State.”