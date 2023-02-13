MSU Shooting Video Shows Michigan State University Scene

An MSU shooting video shows the chaotic scene unfolding at Michigan State University as an active shooter was at large, according to police dispatch audio.

In one video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, people can be seen running as screams are heard. Multiple police officers are then seen running in the opposite direction. Be forewarned that the language in the video is graphic. You can watch the video later in this story.

Michigan State University police were planning an 11 p.m. press conference, eastern time, on February 13, 2023. Before that time, they had released very little information, other than to confirm there was a shooting reported near Berkey Hall.

According to the Detroit News, MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant “initially said there was one fatality” but then said there were “unknown fatalities.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Scanner Audio Indicated That Multiple Victims, Possibly as Many as 11, Were Found in Two Classrooms

It’s not yet clear from authorities how many people have died, if any, and how many people were wounded. The suspect’s name and motive are also not clear. Scanner audio indicated that the shooter was at large and seen in the cafeteria after the shooting in Berkey Hall.

AAccording to MSU Police and Public Safety, there were “shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.” Police asked people to “ecure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene.”

The scanner audio painted a grim scene. Accessed through Broadcastify, it indicated that people were trying to escape through a window, were barricading themselves into rooms, and victims were discovered in at least two classrooms.

Estimates on the scanner ranged from four to five victims to 10 to 11. Initial scanner reports are sometimes conflicting or even wrong. They painted a very active scene in the hour after the shooting broke out.

Officials described the gunman to a dispatcher as “possibly a Black male wearing a mask carrying a handgun” who was “last seen on foot toward the union.”

A Second Video Captured the Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

A second video captured the massive law enforcement response to the scene.

“Shooter’s in the hallway right now,” an officer said in the dispatch audio.

Police later wrote, “There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined.”

“UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time,” police later wrote.

“Active shooting at Berkey Hall. Multiple victims at this time,” an officer told the dispatcher. One victim was shot in the head and wasn’t breathing, according to an officer on the audio.

An MSU alert shared on the university’s website read: “MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

The alert was issued at 8:31 p.m. eastern time, the page says.

MSU’s page containing updated alerts can be found here.

