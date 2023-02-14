Anthony McCrae, MSU Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony McCrae was the 43-year-old suspect from Lansing, Michigan, who is accused of shooting eight people on the campus of Michigan State University, killing three of them, on February 13, 2023, the Michigan State University Police said.

The victims were all students, police said at a press conference on February 14.

The shootings – in an academic building and student union, according to police – occurred on the evening of February 13, 2023. According to initial scanner audio, the shooter opened fire inside Berkey Hall and then headed to the union. People died in both locations, according to Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman, who spoke in an early morning news conference.

Police wrote on Twitter that three victims died, and five were hospitalized. Rozman said in the news conference that the surviving victims are all in critical conditions, but he declined to say whether the victims were students.

According to scanner audio, a person matching the suspect’s description shot himself after authorities made contact with him. In a press conference, Rozman confirmed that the suspect was dead and likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities contacted him off-campus.

The suspect, who also went by the name Anthony D. McCrae and Anthony Dwayne McCrae, died in the city of Lansing, Rozman said. He had multiple magazines and a second gun in a backpack, according to scanner audio, and died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to scanner audio.

Moment when suspect was contacted by police and subsequently shot himself after a near 4 hour shooting spree at Michigan State.#MSU #michiganstateuniversity #michiganstate #ActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/YX91Pz10O5 — Clown Eat Clown World 🤡 🌎 (@clowneatclown) February 14, 2023

“It is confirmed that he is deceased. This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight,” Rozman said. He said police are “relieved” that they no longer have “an active threat” to the campus. According to Rozman, police believe the suspect acted alone.

Here’s what you need to know about Anthony Dwayne McRae and the Michigan State University shootin:

1. Police Say Anthony McCrae Does Not Appear to Be Affiliated With the Campus or University & They Don’t Know a Motive

According to Rozman’s news conference, police have found no ties between the suspect and university, and they don’t know why he came to campus to commit the shootings.

Authorities set up a perimeter around 128 E. Howe, an address in Lansing that traces to McCrae’s father. An officer said on the scanner that an elderly man lived at the home and the officer had been there the week before, although it’s not clear why.

“We are unsure of any affiliation the suspect had to the university,” Rozman said.

Jin Du told The State News that he was sitting in class when shots rang out “from the back of the room. He saw a classmate shot.”

“Six or seven times,” he told The State News.

He told the news site that he escaped through a window after seeing a man with a mask.

In the later news conference, Rozman said that authorities are still investigating what type of gun the suspect used. He did not know whether the suspect had a bag or anything else on him.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/scanner2.mp3

Two people died at Berkey Hall; one person died at the union, Rozman said.

Rozman did not know where the five wounded people were shot. He said authorities had not received any threats in recent days.

Rozman said many students escaped because they followed university alerts instructing them to run, hide, and fight.

🚨BREAKING: Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus. Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured pic.twitter.com/6Wpi6YOK1v — PiE_r (@Megohelie1) February 14, 2023

“We have absolutely no information right now” on the motive, Rozman said. He said “hundreds” of law enforcement officers responded to active shooting.

Rozman said the scene where the suspect was found was being considered a crime scene.

He said authorities could not share personal information on any victims at that point.

Property records indicate that McCrae lived with his father, Michael McCrae.

Many students posted on Facebook that they were hiding on campus.

“For everyone calling and texting my phone, I have to stay quiet so I can not answer. But yes I am currently safe and okay. I am in hiding so I can not answer the phone or make noise. Love you all❤️will keep you updated,” one student wrote on Facebook.

2. Anthony Dwayne McCrae, Whose Family Has Roots in Trenton, New Jersey, Was Carrying a Handgun & Wearing a Blue Mask, According to Scanner Audio

A 2020 obituary for the suspect’s mother Linda McCrae says the family has roots in Trenton, New Jersey.

“She gave her life to Christ at an early age,” the obit says. “She enjoyed worshipping and talking about the Lord.” She belonged to a Baptist Church in Lansing, Michigan, worked at General Motors, and married Michael A. McRae in 1976, the obit says.

The obit said that she had three children, including Anthony D. McRae of Michigan.

Dispatchers gave a suspect description on the scanner.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/msu2.mp3

An officer described the shooter as “possibly a Black male wearing a mask carrying a handgun” who was “last seen on foot toward the union.”

They also said that he was headed to the union cafeteria at one point and was wearing a blue mask.

Rozman said in a news conference that there were two shooting scenes – at Berkey Hall and the student union. The shooting reports broke out at 8:18 p.m., he said. He described the shooter as a Black male wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/scanner2.mp3

According to initial scanner audio, the shooting reports focused on two classrooms.

3. On Facebook, Anthony McCrae Shared a Bible Verse That Reads, ‘Nothing Will Harm You’

On Facebook, McCrae’s cover photo was a Bible verse: Luke 10:19.

It reads, “I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.”

The page was deleted by Facebook, but it was archived. The archived version says that McCrae was from Trenton, New Jersey, and lived in Lansing.

Screenshots show him holding a cross.

A Google cache of his Facebook page reads, “Hi my name is Anthony McRae I’m a hermit. Not for religious discipline. … When Americans look at you they just want to see how cool you are. And if you show any …”

Dispatch audio described the carnage.

One victim was shot in the head, dispatch audio said. One patient was “DOA,” according to a police officer, speaking on the scanner.

This is a scary and horrifying scene for the MSU community. I'm worried for my friends there and weeping for the victims. It's the worst nightmare that I hoped would never come but seems to meet every campus eventually in this troubled country. https://t.co/kEZGF4UjWh — Bob Lupton (@RobertNLupton) February 14, 2023

“Shooter’s in the hallway right now,” according to an officer’s report on the scanner.

The initial reports from MSU Police and Public Safety said shots were fired.

“MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow,” Michigan State University police wrote on Twitter on the evening of February 13, 2023.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

“There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined,” police subsequently wrote.

“UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time,” police tweeted.

4. Anthony D. McCrae Has a Previous Weapons Charge in Michigan Courts

There’s an active shooter at msu right now omg — 🌙✨444✨🌙 (@_GirlisPoison) February 14, 2023

Online court records in Michigan show that McCraw had a carrying a concealed weapon charge in 2019. The case’s disposition is not clear.

He also had a couple of traffic matters.

In the initial scanner reports, available on Broadcastify, officers described getting a victim to a stairwell.

Students were barricaded in rooms and exiting through windows, the dispatch audio indicated.

“Active shooting at Berkey Hall. Multiple victims at this time,” an officer told the dispatcher at one point.

Officers said that one victim was shot in the head and wasn’t breathing.

They said the suspect was reported in the first floor cafeteria.

There were people shot in two rooms, a dispatcher said, and people had the door barricaded.

Be aware that initial scanner reports can sometimes be wrong.

People were shining lights out a window at officers. There was a staging area for victims.

A woman wrote on Facebook that her daughter and her daughter’s friends “are all in her room together and safe. Shooter was in her hall and now have left. It seems they are going from hall to hall. Hearing multiple screams from in their hall and outside is definitely terrifying for them. There are multiple shooters and shots are continuing to be fired. The worst phone call I have ever received 💔”

5. Students Were Instructed to ‘Run, Hide, Fight’

WTH is going on. Prayers for MSU https://t.co/i8fAWmLbmu — countryfn 🇺🇸 (@fanofcountry12) February 14, 2023

The first MSU alert shared on the university’s website read: “MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

The alert was issued at 8:31 p.m. eastern time, the page says.

MSU’s page containing updated alerts can be found here.

According to WLNS, “Michigan State Police troopers were seen with rifles instructing people to stay inside and away from windows.”

According to the university’s website, Berkey Hall is “home to the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and the Department of Sociology. Each have a rich tradition of research, high-quality teaching, and engagement programs and opportunities for students,” the website says.

READ NEXT: See Videos of the Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Down.