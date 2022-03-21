MU5735 Video: Chinese Plane Crash Death Plummet Captured

A video has captured the crash of MU5735, a Chinese domestic flight, revealing the plane went into an almost vertical dive as it plummeted to earth, killing 132 people, all on board.

You can watch the video later in this article. According to Reuters, there are no survivors. The news service reported that the aircraft fell on “a sudden descent from cruising altitude,” and “descended at 31,000 feet a minute.” It crashed into a mountainous area in China on March 21, 2022.

“Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened,” said Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert, to Reuters.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Plane in a Near Vertical Dive to Earth

The last seconds of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 were caught on a CCTV camera. Shows that it was in a near vertical dive. pic.twitter.com/0ZaBcJqLR7 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) March 21, 2022

The video shows that the plane plummeted to earth in a nearly straight vertical drop.

CGTN reported, “On-site reporter from China Media Group learned the crash site is in a mountain area with limited access and poor connection.” That site, which is affiliated with the Chinese government, reported that, ‘Before the plane crash in China’s Guangxi on Monday, the Boeing 737-800 model was involved in 22 accidents, according to Aviation Safety Network (ASN).Ten among those incidents were fatal…”

People scrutinized screenshots from the video to spot clues as to the plane crash cause.

#MU5735 According to the video surveillance images near the crash site, combined with the size of the aircraft itself, it can be inferred that the right wing of the aircraft had broken before the crash. pic.twitter.com/U93YG2gp6w — vistart (@vistart1) March 21, 2022

Photos from the scene showed the focused nature of the crash.

A devastating view of the #MU5735 crash site. It’s so concentrated that the surrounding received minimal damage. The largest debris you can see from this angle is the right wingtip w/ half the winglet still attached. Everything else just broke into a million pieces.😭 pic.twitter.com/Zh82WQbORu — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) March 21, 2022

According to CNN, the plane was a China Eastern Airlines jetliner that “crashed in the mountains in southern China’s Guangxi region” on the afternoon of Monday, March 21, 2022.

Chinese state media released some pictures of the wreckage.

It was a Boeing 737 that was headed from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to CNN. “The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation. The company expresses its sorrowful condolences to the passengers and crew members who died in this plane crash,” the airline said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Reuters described the aircraft as a “China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800.”

According to Reuters, video footage, which the site did not verify, showed the plane “at an angle of about 35 degrees off vertical.”

Chinese Authorities Say 132 People Were on Board the Doomed Aircraft

CAAC has issued an statement regarding the crash. It confirms the flight MU5735 has crashed and there are total 132 souls on board. 9 crew and 123 members. CAAC has initiated its protocols and special units are going to the crash site. pic.twitter.com/16Os4BJnno — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) March 21, 2022

The Civil Aviation Administration of China, known as CAAC, confirmed that the plane, Flight MU5735, had crashed with a total of 132 people on board, including nine crew members.

You can find tracking information on the jet and flight via FlightRadar24.

According to BBC, the plane caught fire upon impact with the ground. BBC reported that the Chinese airline has not had a previous crash for 12 years, and that the Chinese government has ordered an investigation into the crash’s cause.

#MU5735 #BOEING737 This is a flight path map，the captain is trying hard to lift and turn, or the plane will crash into the city…… pic.twitter.com/iFv4LT1ZO6 — Jacky Wong (@JackyWo08957798) March 21, 2022

This video showed firefighters rushing to the crash scene.





China Eastern plane crash: Firefighters rush to flight MU5735 crash site First responders and firefighters rushed the site where China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crashed in the mountains in Guangxi region on Monday (Mar 21). The Boeing 737-800 had been en route from Kunming to Guangzhou with more than 130 people on board. (Video: APTN/CCTV) cna.asia/3tpuErB Subscribe to our channel here: cna.asia/youtubesub Subscribe to our news… 2022-03-21T15:00:40Z

According to CGTN, “The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain wildfire…China Eastern has canceled and grounded all flights using Boeing 737-800 planes.” That’s the type of plane that was involved in the crash.

Boeing has been under increased scrutiny because of the crashes of several of its planes, which were also featured in a recent Netflix series.

