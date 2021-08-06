‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Dead at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, who appeared on season eight of the TLC show “My 600-lb Life,” died at home in Tuckerton, N.J., on August 1, her obituary revealed. She was 30 years old.

Krasley loved to dance and it was one of the things her family highlighted about her life.

“Her greatest passion was dancing and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up,” the obituary said. “She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ Tiktok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children.”

“Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called ‘Walking to the Waterline’ and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family,” the obituary added.

TLC also confirmed the star’s death. “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time,” they tweeted.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

In lieu of flowers, her family asked people to donate to mental health charities.

Krasley is survived by her mother Cathy Devereux, her wife of six years Elizabeth Krasley, her sister Ali Samuels and her brother-in-law, Keith. TLC viewers might remember some of Krasley’s family members from her episode of “My 600-lb Life.”

Krasley Met Her Wife On a Dating app

Krasley was 28 years old when she appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” in 2020.

She realized she was attracted to women when she was 23 years old and wound up meeting her wife on a dating app.

“When Gina and I first started dating, Gina’s personality is what drew me to her,” Elizabeth Krasley said during their episode. “Gina has a heart made of gold. She’s a fun, loving, caring person that everybody loves.”

They became engaged six months after they started dating. A year after that, they were married.

Krasley Said She Was Abused by Her Father

During her episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed she started to be bullied as a child. She also talked about being abused by her father as a child, saying her “punishments from him could get brutal.”

“He would hit me, pull my hair, but at a young age, I didn’t know that was abuse,” she said. “I just thought that’s how he handled situations… I would cry to my mom but she never stopped it or did anything about it.”

Krasley said her sister was also abused by their father.

“My dad would punch me in my face until my nose bled. My dad would choke me until I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “He would say that I’m not good enough. I’m not worth it. I’m disgusting. I’m fat. I smell. I’m stupid. I’m dumb. That’s when me and my sister would escape and go get food and go to every fast-food place we could.”

Samuels. also talked about the abuse. When their parents divorced, but girls went to live with their father. In order to get away, they would use food as an “escape.”

