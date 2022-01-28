How to Watch ‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’ Online Free

The latest reality series coming to TV is “My Killer Body With K. Michelle,” premiering Friday, January 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle, both of which can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “My Killer Body With K. Michelle” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’ Preview





Play



Why K. Michelle Says Getting ‘Black Market’ Butt Injections Was ‘The Worst Decision’ Of Her Life R&B singer K. Michelle discusses why she believes the “black-market” butt augmentation she got years ago was the worst decision of her life. Dr. Phil tells compelling stories about real people. The Dr. Phil Show is an American daytime talk show and TV series with host and personality Dr. Phil McGraw, who offers advice from… 2019-10-18T09:01:04Z

Kimberly “K.” Michelle is a singer and reality TV star who is “one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

R&B chart topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives in “My Killer Body with K. Michelle.” With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story. With reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection.

In an interview with People, K. Michelle detailed the four surgeries and two blood transfusions she had to undergone after her blackmarket procedure.

“[The man who performed the initial surgery] wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called. When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done,” said K. Michelle.

She was pleased with the results for about five years, until the silicone started spreading down her legs and damaging her tissue. She was eventually rushed to the emergency room where she received two blood transfusions. Then the reconstructive surgery started.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough,” said K. Michelle. I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

In an interview with DJ Quicksilva, K. Michelle begged her fans not to pursue these kinds of procedures, saying, “Please listen to me/ I have no reason to lie to you, no reason to just say anything to you. This was real life one of the worst decisions of my entire life, leave it alone.”

The premiere episode of “My Killer Body” is titled “Suffering in Silence” and its description reads, “Que hides in bathrooms painfully scratching at the sores from her silicone butt injections, a procedure she’s kept secret from her friends and family for fear of being judged; Sung, a mother of two, underwent a ‘Mommy Make-Over’ that left her belly severely infected.”

K. Michelle also stars on the upcoming Lifetime movie “Single Black Female” alongside Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley.

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” premieres Friday, January 28 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.