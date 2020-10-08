Pelosi Questions Trump’s Mental State: Says He Faces ‘Disassociation From Reality’

During a Thursday interview with Fox, President Donald Trump said, “I’m back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young. And so I’m lucky in that way.”

Speaking at her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded by saying that Trump was “in an altered state” and “the disassociation from reality would be funny if it weren’t so deadly.”

Pelosi then announced that Democrats would meet on Friday to talk about the 25th Amendment, which, as The Guardian pointed out, “contains a clause that allows a president to be removed from office against his will because of physical or mental incapacity.”

Trump fired back at the Speaker, tweeting, “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!”

Trump Says He Isn’t Contagious Anymore

President Trump says that he is no longer contagious and he is ready to get back on the campaign trail. He also told Fox Business on Thursday morning that he is immune from getting COVID-19 again, according to CNN.

The CDC, however, states that you can only be around others after ten days since symptoms first appeared and you must be 24 hours fever-free without taking fever-reducing medication.

Trump tested positive for coronavirus on the evening of October 1. He returned to the White House on Monday after spending four days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received, among other things, a dose of Remdesivir. He was also placed on supplemental oxygen, according to The Hill.

Stimulus Talks

Pelosi’s threat to invoke the 25th Amendment comes in the midst of negotiations surrounding a stimulus package that would relieve those struggling financially from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

On October 6, Trump said that talks about a stimulus package would be postponed until after the election. Not long after, however, Trump backpedaled, stating that he would sign a standalone bill for stimulus checks immediately.

Speaking on ABC’s The View on October 7, Pelosi said, “It’s interesting that he said he’d send out those checks if we sent him that bill, because all he has ever wanted in the negotiation was to send out a check with his name on it.”

On Thursday morning, Pelosi “expressed confidence” that she and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin would reach an agreement when it comes to aid for airlines, according to Reuters.

The outlet wrote, “Pelosi said there was ‘a clear understanding’ that airlines aid had ‘to be in the context of a fuller bill. They don’t have to happen at the same moment but they have to be happening with the assurance that we will go beyond the assistance to the airlines.'”

When it comes to a larger stimulus package, the sticking point remains the overall price of the bill. Both chambers of Congress, and the White House, have vocalized support for another round of stimulus checks. They cannot seem to agree, however, on how much the bill that includes those stimulus checks should cost. Pelosi is pushing for a $2 trillion package, while the White House is determined to stay in the $1 trillion range, according to Politico.

