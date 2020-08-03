Stimulus Check 2 Status: August Update

While both sides of the aisle have voiced their support for a second round of stimulus checks, lawmakers have yet to agree on the specific terms of an economic relief package. Legislators have until August 7, when the Senate takes their next recess, to agree on the details of a stimulus package. If no consensus is made by August 7, then this could push back when you see your next round of money.

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We anticipate that we will have a bill, but we’re not there yet.”

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows on Saturday, and Pelosi said that the meeting was “productive in terms of moving us forward,” according to CBS News. Schumer, however, said that they were “not close yet” to reaching a consensus on the terms of the package.

Here’s an August update on the status of a second coronavirus stimulus check.

The HEALS Act

The package on the table now is the HEALS Act, which proposes a stimulus check model similar to the CARES Act. Under the HEALS Act, eligible Americans earning less than $75,000 would receive up to $1,200 and $500 per dependent regardless of their age, according to AS.com.

Shortly after the HEALS Act was revealed, however, Democrats voiced their disapproval for the bill, with Schumer stating, “We’ve waited months for a Republican bill and still the Republican response is totally inadequate.”

Now, we are in the midst of bipartisan negotiations, waiting for both sides of the aisle to reach an agreement on the parameters of the bill. The bill must be passed in both the Senate and the House, and be signed by President Donald Trump, in order to become law.

In addition to $1,200 stimulus checks, the HEALS Act proposes $100 billion in school funding, a sequel paycheck protection program, and extended federal unemployment benefits.

The HEROES Act

In mid-May, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act– a $3 trillion package that was intended as a starting point for stimulus negotiations.

Under the HEROES Act, dependents would receive $1,200, and that amount would include college kids and dependents over 16.

Similarly to the Democratic response to the HEALS Act, the Republican response to the HEROES Act was not positive. According to debt.org, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the bill as an “unserious product form an unserious majority”

GOP Senators Are Suggesting a $1,000 Stimulus Check

The most recent suggestion by four GOP senators is to issue checks of $1,000 for adults and children. On Thursday, GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Steve Daines (Mont.), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Marco Rubio (Fla.), floated the idea of issuing $1,000 to both adults and children in an attempt to focus on assisting families, according to AS.com.

A press release by the four senators reads, “The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would provide payments of $1,000 for adults and children with Social Security numbers (SSNs). A family of four would receive an additional $600 more than under the CARES Act.”

Because each child would be given $1,000, this means a family of four would get $4,000 under this plan, which is more than they received under the CARES Act.

A previous Heavy article quotes Senator Cassidy, a medical doctor, as stating, “Much of the burden of the pandemic has fallen on parents and children. This legislation prioritizes their needs by providing resources for school supplies, childcare, and other unexpected expenses.”

