Nashville, Tennessee, Easter Brunch Shooter Caught on Camera, Police Say

A gunman opened fire during an Easter Sunday brunch at a Nashville, Tennessee, coffee shop on March 31, killing a man. Nashville police say he was caught on camera.

The Metro Nashville Police Department wrote on X, “BREAKING: Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600.” Police released a series of photos they say show the suspect.

The motive is not yet clear, although The Tennessean reported it stemmed from an argument. The identity of the victim has not been released. According to Fox17, there were five victims in all, with one dying and four with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the Tennessean reported that there were eight victims, with one person deceased.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Police Released a Photo Showing the Suspect With a Gun Inside the Restaurant

Police released a series of photos they say is of the suspect. One shows him holding a gun inside the restaurant.

Nashville police also released a closer-up picture of the man:

In addition, police released a photo showing the suspect’s car.

Nashville police have not said whether they believe the shooting was targeted or random. However, police told Fox17 that the deceased victim “was having an altercation with the alleged shooter before it escalated.” It’s not clear what the altercation was about, however.

The Tennessean reported that “two men got into an argument” when one pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“We don’t have any indication that they knew each other at this point,” Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said, according to the Tennessean. “It could be something as simple as one person invading another person’s space.”

The Roasted Restaurant in Nashville Touted Its Easter Sunday Brunch on Social Media

Roasted touted its Easter brunch in a previous Facebook post, writing, “Where are you Brunching for Easter? ROASTED WILL BE OPEN!!!”

On its Instagram site, the restaurant describes itself as “a black-owned restaurant 4 mins from downtown Nashville. Visit us in the historic Salemtown! 🍽️”

The Tennessean reported that police do not have prior calls for problems at the Roasted restaurant, and they characterized the shooting as an “isolated” incident.

Fox17 reported that the gunman’s vehicle is believed to be a “Mercedes GLS 450.”

Those injured include a pregnant woman with a panic attack and a person who suffered a minor bullet graze wound, according to Fox17, which reported that there was a large law enforcement response to the scene.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell wrote on X, “Tragically, Easter was disrupted by gun violence in my neighborhood at one of our wonderful small businesses. @MNPDNashville has the area secured, and @NashvilleFD EMS has taken care of victims. My heart goes out to those who had their holiday disrupted by gun violence.”

“Everyone was grabbing the children and running or dropping on the ground,” said Dia Settle to the Tennessean, which reported that many patrons were dressed up for Easter when the shooting broke out. “I got waves of chills because I could tell someone was hurt, just from the sound and that many gunshots.”

