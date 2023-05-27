Nathan Cole Bahr: Eldora, Iowa, Homicide Suspect Named

Nathan Cole Bahr is being sought by police in Eldora, Iowa, in connection with a homicide, according to a statement from Eldora police.

“Nathan Cole Bahr is wanted in connection with a homicide. If you have any information please contact your local law enforcement agency,” the Eldora Police Department wrote on Facebook on May 26, 2023.

Police have not released the name of the homicide victim, the cause of death or the motive. However, Nick Folsom wrote on Facebook that the victim was his sister, Desiree. Public records show Bahr was tied to Desiree Folsom.

“Many of you may not know I have 3 half sisters. We weren’t allowed to be very close growing up because of family disagreements and human struggles,” Nick Folsom wrote. “My sister, Desiree, was found unresponsive yesterday morning as a victim of what appears to have been a homicide. This man is the main suspect. Please keep an eye out if you happen to be in the Eldora/Iowa Falls area.”

A woman responded in the comment thread, “I am a co-worker of hers from Optimae. We are all so sorry for your loss. Please reach out if there is anything we can do. She was a Beautiful soul and we all loved her so much!” Another man responded, “I’m so sorry for your loss and hope they catch this guy asap.”

Eldora Police Are Searching for Nathan Cole Bahr After Finding the Victim Deceased Inside a Residence



In their statement, Eldora police wrote that, on May 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., police responded to an emergency 911 call at 1401 17th Avenue in Eldora, Iowa.

“Police located a deceased female inside the residence,” the statement says. “A homicide investigation is underway. Nathan Cole Bahr is wanted by authorities in connection with a homicide.”

Police said that Bahr is 28-years-old, white, and stands 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

On Facebook, people asked police about children connected to Bahr. “Kids are safe and with family,” police wrote in the comment thread under their press release.

Morgan Bouma wrote on Facebook, “SHARE THIS POST!! PLEASE KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR HIM WANTED FOR THE MURDER OF MY COUSIN JUSTICE FOR DESIREE 💜.”

Police Released a Photo of the Car They Believe Nathan Bahr Is Using

According to police, “Nathan is traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Camry, bearing Iowa blackout license plate EMRGLL.”

People are urged to contact local law enforcement with any information, the statement says, noting that “as with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Police released a photo of Bahr and of a 2020 gray Toyota Camry.

“The Eldora Police Department was assisted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, DCI, Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management, and Eldora EMS,” the statement says.

According to public records, Bahr has a recent address in Waverly, Iowa. He has also lived in Waterloo and Cedar Falls as well as Georgia.

Bobby Folsom wrote on Facebook, “My sister was found murdered this morning….please be on the lookout for this man.”

