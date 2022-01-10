How to Watch National Championship Game 2022 Without Cable

The SEC’s top two teams will duke it out for the National Championship when the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) face the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) on Monday, January 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Alabama online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs Alabama live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

FBS National Championship 2022 Preview

The Crimson Tide are looking to win back-to-back national titles, and they’re going to have to do it in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game. Alabama handed Georgia a 41-24 defeat back on December 4, with Tide quarterback Bryce Young out-dueling Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett. Young completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing score, while Bennett went 29-48 for 340 yards, three touchdowns and two costly interceptions.

Now, both teams head to neutral territory in Indianapolis for the biggest game of the season.

“It’s not a normal routine for players to be away from home for a week, come home and have a couple of days off, start on a new game and then travel today after practice,” Bama head coach Nick Saban said about traveling to Indy for the game, via 247 Sports. “But the focus has been good.”

It’s unusual for these two squads to face each other more than once in a season, but Saban thinks it’ll be good practice for many of the players with goals of playing in the pros.

“A lot of players want to play in the NFL someday, (and) this is something that’s a common occurrence,” Saban added. “You play all the teams in your division twice. I don’t think college players are used to that. This is something that you have to learn what you can do better from the first time, and have the right mindset to know that you have to play with the same energy and intensity this time around.”

Georgia is led by Saban’s former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart, who is 0-4 coaching the Bulldogs against his ex-colleague.

“Our guys are excited and being excited to work and really take another shot and go play these guys,” Smart said, adding he has “a lot of respect for Alabama and coach Saban and everything they’ve been able to do. And we know that we’ve got to play one of our best games and our guys are excited for the opportunity.”

Bennett specifically has to play a near-perfect game if Smart wants his first win over Saban. The Bulldogs QB has thrown 27 TDs and seven picks on the season, and he can’t let the Tide’s ‘D’ get the best of him again.

Alabama is scoring 41.1 points a game on offense, while allowing 19.2 points a game on defense. Georgia is averaging 39.0 points a game and surrendering 9.64 points per contest on the defensive side, which is tops in the FBS.

The Tide have a 42-25-4 series edge over Georgia.