Navy Joan Roberts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Navy Joan Roberts is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts and the granddaughter of President Joe Biden.

Lunden Roberts shares photos of Navy Roberts on Instagram.

In 2019, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Roberts filed a motion in court that indicated that DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of Navy.

President Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have been criticized in The New York Times and by some Republicans for not recognizing Navy Joan Roberts as Biden’s 7th grandchild. However, the Bidens did so to People Magazine on July 28, 2023.

Hunter Biden has been married to wife Melissa Cohen since 2019. He has a son with his current wife and three daughters with former wife, Kathleen Buhle. According to Fox News, Navy Roberts was born in August 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. President Joe Biden Said That He & His Wife ‘Only Want What Is Best for All of Our Grandchildren, Including Navy’

On the afternoon of July 28, 2023, the Bidens acknowledged Navy Joan Roberts as their grandchild in a statement to People Magazine.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” President Biden told People of Navy Joan Roberts, who is 4 years old.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” President Biden’s statement to People continued. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

A source told People that the Bidens had been waiting for resolution of courtroom disputes between Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden before speaking out before.

“You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead,” the source told People. “They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out.”

The source added to People: “Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight. At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.”

2. Hunter Biden & Lunden Roberts Agreed to Reduced Child Support for Navy Joan Roberts’ Care

In June 2023, Hunter Biden and Roberts settled their child support case over support of Navy Roberts in Arkansas, according to The New York Post.

The 32-year-old Roberts agreed to slash her monthly child support payments from $20,000 to $5,000, according to The Post. She showed up in person to Hunter’s deposition in Little Rock, Arkansas, the site reported.

“It was significant that Lunden was there” at Hunter’s deposition, her lawyer Clint Lancaster told The Post. “I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize.”

According to the Post, Hunter Biden had asked for a reduction in child support due to changed circumstances, and he initially denied paternity.

However, CNN reported that the final settlement amount was redacted in court documents. Navy also received some of Hunter Biden’s paintings, according to CNN. Roberts dropped an effort to have Navy Joan take the last name Biden, CNN reported.

3. Lunden Roberts’ Lawyer Says Navy Joan Roberts Has ‘Lots of Love’

Roberts’ lawyer criticized the Bidens in June for not recognizing Navy at that time.

“Lunden is a great mom and little Navy is going be fine,” said Lancaster to the New York Post. “The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family].”

He added: “It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren. She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy. They hung stockings for the dog at Christmas but not for Navy. That is one of the saddest things.”

CNN reported that, in April, Roberts said in court filings that Hunter Biden “has never seen or contacted” Navy and President Biden and his wife “remain estranged” from their grandchild.

4. Lunden Roberts Was Working as a Stripper in Washington D.C. When She Met Hunter Biden, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Lunden Roberts was working as a stripper at Mpire Club in Washington D.C. when she met Hunter Biden, using the stage name Dallas.

They met around the time that Hunter Biden was dating his brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, Page Six reported.

Lunden Roberts graduated from Arkansas State University, Page Six reported.

However, Daily Mail reported that texts on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show that Roberts also worked for him as an assistant and she told him about the pregnancy in 2018.

According to Daily Mail, Hunter texted a woman who worked at his firm when Navy was three months old and asked her to make sure Lunden Roberts “was not on the firm’s health insurance plan.”

Daily Mail reported that Lunden Roberts texted Hunter Biden multiple times without receiving a response, writing, “Reached out a few times, it’s clear you don’t want to be reached. Need to talk to you. If you feel the need to reach out, my line is always open. Hope all is well.”

5. Lunden Roberts Has Shared Photos of Navy Joan Roberts on Instagram

On Instagram, Lunden Roberts has shared photos of her daughter, as well as pictures of a new relationship. On July 10, 2023, she wrote, “my girl” alongside a photo of her with Navy Joan Roberts.

On July 4, she posted a picture of Navy holding an American flag with the caption, “proud to be an a•m•e•r•i•c•a•n 🤍🇺🇸”

She also wrote, “to the little girl that made me a mama, Navy Joan, I hope one day when you look back you find yourself proud of who you are, where you come from, and most importantly, who raised you.💗”

