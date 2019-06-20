Lunden Roberts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lunden Roberts is an Arkansas woman suing Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, alleging that he is the father of her baby, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Biden on May 28, just days after Biden married Melissa Cohen in California.

The petition claims Roberts and Biden, 49, were “in a relationship” and that a baby was born in August 2018 “as a result of that relationship.”

The suit asks the court to award her child support and provide health insurance for the child.

Biden has not yet commented on the story.

Biden’s relationship history has been increasingly public. He was listed as a customer of Ashley Madison when the pro-adultery site was hacked in 2015. He separated from his wife, who accused him of spending money on drugs and prostitutes, in 2017 and later dated Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden. He married a South African woman named Melissa Cohen, who is 17 years younger than him, just last month.

1. Lunden Roberts Says Hunter Biden is Her Baby’s Father

Hunter Biden has not yet been served with papers but Roberts said in a petition filed in Independence County court on May 28 that she and the former vice president’s son “were in a relationship” and “Baby Doe” was born last August “as a result of that relationship,” the Democrat-Gazette reported.

The petition did not mention how they supposedly met or any other details. No court date has been set.

“We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful. We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden,” Roberts’ attorney Clint Lancaster told the Democrat-Gazette.

Roberts declined to comment on her ties to Biden.

“She really values her privacy,” Lancaster said.

2. Roberts ‘Doesn’t Want a Media Spectacle,’ Lawyer Says

The petition asks the court to establish that Biden is the baby’s biological father and seeks child support and health insurance for her infant, according to the report.

Roberts also asked for out-of-pocket health expenses to be evenly divided and also asked for fees, costs and “all other just and proper relief.”

“This is a parenting and child support issue between her and Mr. Biden,” Lancaster told the Democrat-Gazette.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” he added.

3. Arkansas Law May Complicate Roberts’ Effort

The petition does not indicate the Biden has any ties to Arkansas, which attorneys said could complicate the issue.

Little Rock attorney Dustin Duke explained that filing for paternity is one thing but child support is another matter.

“If they’re living here in Arkansas, then Arkansas [is] generally going to have jurisdiction over paternity of the child,” Duke told the Democrat-Gazette. “If he’s never stepped foot in the state of Arkansas, if he has no connection to the state of Arkansas, then child support actually has to be decided in whatever state he lives in.”

The petition lists Biden as a resident of Annapolis, Maryland.

4. Hunter Biden Has Dealt With Relationship Problems in Recent Years

Biden’s relationship problems and other issues have drawn headlines in recent years.

Biden was discharged from the US Naval Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine a month after he was commissioned as an ensign, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In 2015, Biden was listed among the customers of Ashley Madison after the site, which encouraged married users to cheat on their spouses, was hacked and its client list was published.

He and his wife Kathleen separated in 2015 and were formally divorced in 2017. Kathleen Biden accused Hunter of “spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” The Associated Press reported.

In March 2017, Biden confirmed that he was dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother Beau, who died of cancer in 2015, Page Six reported.

The pair split in April and Hunter Biden married 32-year-old Melissa Cohen, a South African native, just one month after meeting her.

5. Hunter Biden Was a Target in Trump’s Plan to Get Dirt on Joe Biden

Hunter Biden has also become a target for the Trump campaign as his father currently leads all other Democratic presidential candidates in the polls.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani recently shopped a story to The New York Times alleging wrongdoing by the Bidens when Hunter Biden worked for Burisma Holdings, an energy company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch, while the Obama administration was urging Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate the company.

“I have had no role whatsoever in relation to any investigation of Burisma, or any of its officers,” Hunter Biden told The Times. “I explicitly limited my role to focus on corporate governance best practices to facilitate Burisma’s desire to expand globally.”

After reporters found little merit to the story, Giuliani began claiming that the media “covered up” a “$1.5 billion investment from China” that Hunter Biden got while Biden was vice president.

Giuliani was referring to a 2014 Wall Street Journal report that Hunter Biden’s investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, entered into a deal with a Chinese firm.

