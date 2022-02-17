Sixers Staffer: Brooklyn Nets ‘Scared’ To Face Joel Embiid

In the final hours of last week’s NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets surprised everybody and pulled the trigger on a trade that sent 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, the Nets received sharpshooter Seth Curry and ferocious rebounder Andre Drummond along with several draft picks from the 76ers. Not only did the trade pair Harden with top MVP candidate Joel Embiid, but it also reunited him with his old Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey who he enjoyed much success with during his tenure in Houston. Now serving as president of basketball operations for the Sixers, Morey is hoping that he and Harden can duplicate that same type of success.

Daryl Morey: Brooklyn Nets ‘Scared’ To Face Joel Embiid

The Nets and Sixers battled back and forth throughout the days leading up to the trade deadline on how to hammer out a Harden trade that would be beneficial for both sides. In the end, the Nets ended up getting two prominent role players in Curry and Drummond. The Sixers president says that Drummond had to be part of any deal for Harden. And it has caused him to believe that the Nets are fearful of having to play against one of the Sixers stars.

“Drummond was somebody that had to be involved in the trade. We didn’t want to include him,” Morey said per “97.5 the Fanatic”. “But I think they (the Nets) are scared about going up against Joel Embiid.”

Nash Applauds Nets for Comeback Win

Following the Harden trade, the Nets snapped an 11-game losing streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings 109-85 at home. On Wednesday they came into their matchup with the New York Knicks looking for consecutive wins for the first time since January. Although they trailed big in the first half, head coach Steve Nash said the team decided at the break, that there was no reason to throw the towel in.

“At halftime, we just said ‘this is a test of a character.’ We want to continue to build the resolve, try to win the third quarter, get more physical on both ends, and play the right way,” Nash told reporters after the win per NetsDaily. “We get something out of the game whether we win or lose. We’ll grow. We’ll get better but like I keep saying during this stretch, we’ve struggled a lot but we’ve asked the players for things and they brought it. Tonight, that’s really all it came down to.”

Steve Nash says he challenged his players at halftime: "We had to be more physical offensively, we had to be more physical defensively. It's a test of our character." pic.twitter.com/M3HWrYG72j — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 17, 2022

Cam Thomas Sounds off on His Clutch Buckets

Despite trailing by as many as 28 points to the Knicks, the Nets were able to mount a ferocious comeback behind a 16-point 4th quarter from their rookie guard Cam Thomas, who also put the game on ice with a clutch three to seal a 111-106 victory over the Knicks.

“It was 16.0 on the shot-clock. We went into the backcourt, and then when I saw Coach Steve tell everyone to flatten out, I knew it was one-on-one time,” said Thomas of his clutch shot per NetsDaily. “I went to my go-to move. Glad it went in because I was struggling tonight.”

Cam Thomas explains his late dagger three at the end of the game: pic.twitter.com/YVIHzqwFHE — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 17, 2022

The Nets despite being without Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Joe Harris look to be trending in the right direction of keeping their season alive. They are not out of the woods yet, but if they can continue playing well, with more help on the way, Brooklyn could be a tough out in the playoffs.

