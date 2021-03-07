How to Watch NBA Dunk Contest 2021 Online for Free

One of basketball’s most popular events, the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest takes place on Sunday, March 7 during halftime of the 2021 All-Star Game.

The dunk contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game and be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream online for free. Note that with all of these options you can also watch the Skills Challenge (6:30 p.m. ET), 3-Point Contest (after Skills Challenge) and All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET), all of which are also on TNT:

NBA Dunk Contest 2021 Preview

After numerous invitees declined to participate in the dunk contest this year, including Alex Caruso, Zion Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards and Miles Bridges, the final three participants have been set: Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers, Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks.

Indiana’s Stanley is the favorite to win, as the 6’5 rookie has displayed a ridiculous 44-inch vertical at the draft combine. Stanley consulted former teammate Victor Oladipo, who competed in the dunk contest in 2015 and again in 2018, for advice about how to walk away with bragging rights.

“He really just told me, ‘Don’t wear yourself out before the Dunk contest,'” Stanley said of Oladipo, via The Indy Star. “Obviously, you want to go in there confident knowing the dunks you can make, but also know that if you miss some dunks in practice, your adrenaline is going to be so high that you’re going to jump higher.”

For his part, Simons seemed as surprised by his selection for the event as others who wondered whether his two dunks on the season were enough to qualify him for the dunk contest. “I honestly didn’t expect to be picked,” Simons said. “So it kinda caught me by surprise when I got the phone call that I had been invited.”

Toppin may be the most excited about competing, however. The Knicks rookie could barely contain his excitement when asked about it this week. “It is definitely crazy to me,” Toppin told USA Today on Thursday. “It is crazy because I was texting with Cassius the other day and both of us were saying how surreal this is. Our first year in the NBA and we get to compete in the Dunk Contest. Having this opportunity is a blessing in itself.”

The competition will consist of two rounds, and will be judged by a panel that includes several former famed winners of the competition, including Dominique Wilkins, Josh Smith, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown and Spud Webb.