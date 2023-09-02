Nejourde Meacham Death: He Was Facing January 6 Charges

Nejourde Meacham was a January 6th defendant from Utah whose death at age 22 occurred just short of two weeks after his arraignment.

A statement of facts filed by DOJ says that Meacham entered the U.S. Capitol building and walked around carrying a Trump flag and then denied being in the building to law enforcement.

Meacham’s death was confirmed by an obituary and a court filing by the DOJ, which says his death was confirmed by a police report. The cause of death was not revealed in those documents, although U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X that he died of suicide, saying Meacham was the fourth January 6 defendant to take their own life.

News reports from local outlets document the deaths by suicide of at least three other January 6 defendants, as well as an attempted suicide that resulted in the death of a woman. According to Reuters, four police officers who guarded the U.S. Capitol building have also died of suicide since that day.

On X, NBC News Justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly wrote, “Nejourde Meacham was arrested less than a month ago, and faced the four basic misdemeanors that often result in plea deals and probationary sentences.”

He was facing multiple charges: “Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

Meacham’s initial appearance in the J6 case came on August 15, 2023, and his obituary says he died on August 28, 2023.

The Obituary for Nejorde Meacham Says He Was a ‘Big History Buff’ Who Worked Summers at Fisheries in Alaska

His obituary was posted by Hullinger Mortuary. It says that Nejorde Meacham, who went by Jord Meacham, age 22, of Pleasant Valley, Utah, “passed away August 28, 2023.”

He was survived by his parents and nine siblings, the obit says. “Jord worked on the family’s ranch, and enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, and doing anything outdoors,” it reads. “He was a big history buff and was a good cook – soup being his specialty. Listening to music was a big part of his life and young kids were drawn to him. He spent the summers working at Leader Creek Fisheries in Naknek, Alaska, and cherished the time he spent there and the many friendships that he made.”

Kelli Meacham wrote on Facebook, “Funeral services for our precious son Nejourde. Everyone is welcome. We really appreciate all of the support we are receiving.”

Kristiana Meacham wrote on Facebook, “Thank you to anyone who has a connection with Jord. He had so much love from others and so much love to share.”

Nejourde Meacham had a Facebook page, but the only visible public posts on it are photos of cows.

Nejourde Meacham Was Accused of Walking Inside the Capitol Carrying a ‘TRUMP 2020’ Flag

Initial appearance today in Capitol breach case of Nejourde Meacham of Utah, who is accused of raising his Trump 2020 flag upon entering through a window near US Senate Meacham case is part of recent wave of Jan 6 arrests, with still more arrests expected…. pic.twitter.com/luKmLcsr9Z — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 15, 2023

According to the DOJ’s statement of facts in the case, the FBI interviewed Odin Meacham, of Myton, Utah, who was arrested in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he stated that he attended the rally at the Washington monument with his then 19 year old nephew, Nejourde Meacham.

They walked to the U.S. Capitol building with the crowd and then became separated, the DOJ wrote. Nejourde Meacham told authorities that he did not enter the building. He said he was swept forward by the crowd and separated from Odin for about an hour, the DOJ says.

Authorities reviewed available open-source media and television footage to confirm his story. Images showed Nejourde Meacham on the northwest steps of the US Capitol at approximately 2 p.m. shortly after the initial breach of the staircase, the DOJ says. He made his way up the stairs to the Upper West Terrace, the DOJ says, and is wearing an American flag over his shoulders, a red and white checkered shirt, and a black beanie and holding a white flagpole with a red, white, and blue “Trump 2020” flag.

He then is seen entering the US Capitol through the Senate Wing doors, the DOJ document says, adding that Meacham then walked to a broken southern window, looked out, and raised his flag. He then moved down the northwest corridor, was escorted out of the building by law enforcement, and was later seen walking around the upper west terrace, the document says.

Multiple Police Officers & Other January 6 Defendants Have Also Died of Suicide Since the Attack

Another J6 defendant, Matthew Perna, “died by suicide as he was awaiting sentencing on charges of witness tampering, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and two counts of disorderly conduct,” according to NBC News.

Mark Aungst was “awaiting sentencing for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021” when he died of suicide, according to Penn Live.

According to Newsweek, Christopher Stanton Georgia also died of suicide after being charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Another J6 defendant, Shane Jason Woods, is accused of killing another motorist while trying to take his own life while drunk. The Tampa Times reported that authorities believe he may have made the suicide attempt because he was anticipating his sentence.

Reuters reported that four police officers involved in the January 6 response have died of suicide as well.

Reuters named those officers as Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida; Kyle DeFreytag; MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith; and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood.

