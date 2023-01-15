Nepal Plane Crash Facebook Live Video: Sonu Jaiswal Recorded Graphic Video

The final moments of the Nepal plane crash were captured on a passenger’s Facebook Live video. You can see the video later in this article, but be forewarned that it is graphic and disturbing.

According to Rise Hindu, Sonu Jaiswal was the passenger who streamed the Facebook Live video. The Facebook Live video shows the moment the plane crashes, and it ends with video of flames.

A second video showed the plane flying in the air right before the crash.

🚨URGENTE: Avião com centenas de passageiros a bordo caindo no Nepal. Nenhum sinal de sobreviventes. Aguardem mais atualizações. pic.twitter.com/gObtXKLxrn — CHOQUEI (@choquei) January 15, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows Passengers on the Nepal Plane Looking Out the Window Before It Suddenly Crashes

During the Nepal plane accident,a passenger who was the victim of the accident was doing Facebook Live, the video went viral on social media. At least 68 people have died after a 72-seater plane crashed. #planecrash #NepalPlaneCrash #Nepal #pokhra #NepalPlaneCrashVideo pic.twitter.com/KSLpWhBIRp — Gajraj Singh Parihar  (@GAJRAJPARIHAR) January 15, 2023

Parihar wrote on Twitter, “During the Nepal plane accident, a passenger who was the victim of the accident was doing Facebook Live, the video went viral on social media. At least 68 people have died after a 72-seater plane crashed. #planecrash #NepalPlaneCrash #Nepal #pokhra #NepalPlaneCrashVideo.”

The video showed the passenger looking out the window. The plane was flying low, but it didn’t seem to be flying that erratically. In fact, the passengers did not look that distressed before the video went into chaos and then flames were seen.

According to one translation on Facebook, “‘Mauj Kar Di’ (it’s real fun) shouts one of them excitedly as the 1.30-minute video shows the Pokhara town below.”

#NepalPlaneCrash 68 passengers confirmed dead in the tragic air crash. The plane was carrying 72 people. Their dear ones might have been waiting for them to come back safely 😢#planecrash #Rip#Nepal #แอนนาเสือ pic.twitter.com/3JciQfheNg — CAPF Seema Bhawani 🇮🇳 (@seema_bhawani) January 15, 2023

Screams can be heard and then glimpsed of the wreckage seen in the Facebook Live video.

Here’s a slightly longer version of the video:

According to The Associated Press, the 27-minute flight “crashed into a gorge” in Nepal, “while attempting to land at a newly opened airport.”

The AP reported that at least 68 of the 72 people aboard died in the crash. AP reported that a witness “saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began descending to land,” and then said “the plane fell nose-first towards its left and crashed into the gorge.”

According to the AP, the “twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft” was operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, and was juwas flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara. CNN reported that four people remained missing.

The Passenger Who Captured the Live Stream Video Was One of 5 Passengers From India

The Free Press Journal reported that one of the Indian passengers who died in the crash filed the video.

The Press Journal identified the Indian passengers who died as “Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.”

Local resident Bishnu Tiwari told AP: “The flames were so hot that we couldn’t go near the wreckage. I heard a man crying for help, but because of the flames and smoke we couldn’t help him.”

According to CNN, the plane crash was Nepal’s “deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years.”

CNN reported that 37 victims were men, 25 were women, three were children and three were infants. The cause is still under investigation, according to CNN.

