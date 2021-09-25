How to Watch New Hampshire vs Pitt Football 2021

The Pittsburgh Panthers football team will host the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field on Saturday.

The game (noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch New Hampshire vs Pitt:

New Hampshire vs Pitt Preview

The Panthers suffered a 44-41 home upset at the hands of the MAC’s Western Michigan Broncos last week, falling to 2-1 on the season.

Pitt’s Kenny Pickett found wideout Jaylon Barden with a 22-yard touchdown pass with about four minutes remaining to cut the deficit to a field goal, but the quarterback would never get the ball back.

“As you play this game of football, you learn that there’s a lot of good teams out there, Western Michigan being one of them,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday, according to 247 Sports. “There’s a lot of parity in college football, as you look around the country and see how things go, whether it’s in the ACC or outside the ACC.

“And we didn’t play our best ball game. That’s the most disappointing thing. And I think physically we were prepared. I’m not sure mentally we were.”

Both sides racked up more than 500 yards from scrimmage, but the Broncos were far more effective on third downs, going 7-of-17 on conversion attempts to Pitt’s 1-of-8.

Pickett connected on 23 of 31 passes for 382 yards, 6 scores and a pick. He added a team-high 57 yards on the ground, though he lost a pair of fumbles.

“I mean, our passing game was good,” Narduzzi said, per 247 Sports. “I don’t think our protection was good. I don’t think we rushed the football like we need to. I don’t think we blocked like we need to. I don’t think we stopped the run.”

Pickett’s counterpart, Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby, went 23-of-35 for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In their fourth test of the year, the Panthers will be tasked with slowing down New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards, who, through a trio of games, has completed 67 percent of his passes for 743 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.

“They’ve got a quarterback that will scramble around and make plays,” Narduzzi said of Edwards and the Wildcats, according to The Tribune-Democrat. “They break the pocket a lot, and he’s athletic. He throws a nice catchable ball. He’s smooth, and I think he’s accurate.”

Last week, Edwards went 22-of-37 for 249 yards and a pair of scores in a 19-13 road victory over the Lafayette Leopards to push UNH to 3-0.

The Wildcats held their foes to just 233 yards from scrimmage.

“Found a way to win the football game,” UNH head coach Sean McDonnell said, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. “I thought defensively we did just enough to do what we needed to do to keep them out of the end zone.”