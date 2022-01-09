New York Apartment Fire: Videos, Photos & Death Toll

A massive New York City apartment fire in the Bronx has killed at least 19 people, among them nine children. You can see videos and photos of the fire throughout this article.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed in modern times here in the City of New York,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference on January 9, 2022.

New videos shows smoke pouring out of an apartment building in New York City from a massive fire that killed at least 19 people. including nine children, according to officials. https://t.co/JPO13Cafbv pic.twitter.com/mlsK9BCE98 — ABC News (@ABC) January 9, 2022

In that news conference, the mayor said that 32 victims have life-threatening injuries; the death toll was reported as at least 19 by NBC New York via Fire Department officials.

The cause is not clear, the fire commissioner said. It was the worst fire in New York since the high-profile Happy Land blaze more than 30 years ago; the blaze was the worst in New York since the Happy Land fire. That fire, in 1990, according to Fire Rescue 1, killed 87 peopleat a Bronx social club. In 1976, 25 people died in an arson fire at the El Hoyo social club in the Bronx, that site reported.

First Philly, now New York⁉️ 19 people died, including 9 children, in an apartment fire in Bronx today 💔 Sending our prayers to Bronx 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n1dnobM8Zw — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) January 9, 2022

The 2022 blaze broke out in the apartment building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx, according to ABC New York.

The Number of Victims Is ‘Horrific,’ the Mayor Says

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York,” the mayor said in the news conference. “The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city. The numbers are horrific.”

The mayor said there are more than 32 people with life-threatening injuries, and nine people with serious injuries. He said that more than 63 people are injured in total, although not all of those injuries are life-threatening. At least 19 people have died, according to NBC New York.

Adams said it was a “painful” moment. Adams praised first responders who responded to the fire. “You’re hearing that pain from people who are here,” Adams said.

Update: #Bronx Fire

31 people were seriously injured in an #NewYorkCity 5-alarm apartment fire.

🔸There are reports that people were seen jumping from the building to escape the blaze.

🔸#FDNY expects multiple fatalitiespic.twitter.com/9kRaVPfAr9 — The Modern Times of Long Beach 🌎 (@ModernTimesLB) January 9, 2022

The commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, Dan Nigro, said in the news conference that units arrived within three minutes of the call that a fire had broken out in a duplex apartment. They encountered very heavy smoke and fire. “Units pushed in,” Nigro said.

Dramatic photos showed broken windows in the 19-story building.

Firefighters Found Victims on Every Floor

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

The smoke extended the entire height of the building. Firefighters found victims on every floor, including on stairways. He said 32 people were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. “That is unprecedented in our city.” He confirmed, “There were children involved.” He said some of the injuries involved severe smoke inhalation.

“The fire consumed two floors,” he said. According to the fire commissioner, an open door in the apartment where the fire started exacerbated the smoke.

🔥Un gran incendio en edificio habitacional en The Bronx, NYC Fire in #Bronx apartment building pic.twitter.com/Lu6kAhvqOU — manuel san doval (@sempiternoCafe) January 9, 2022

The Fire Department wrote on Twitter, “Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians.”

